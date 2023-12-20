Latest update December 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Labourer jailed for possession of ammo

Dec 20, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A labourer of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, was sentenced to eight months imprisonment on Monday, after he appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court where he was charged for possession of ammunition without being the holder of a licence.

Jailed, Vishnu Persaud

Vishnu Persaud, 21, was reportedly arrested on December 15, 2023 by ranks of the Vigilance Police Station after they found illegal ammunition in his possession.

Persaud appeared before Magistrate Faboya Azore at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to him.

The accused was charged with the offence, possession of ammunition without license, contrary to section 16 (2) (a) of the Firearms Act.

Persaud entered a guilty plea, and the Magistrate then passed sentencing.

