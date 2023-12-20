Finance Ministry to buy 20 more vehicles

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Finance is looking to add some 20 vehicles to its fleet. This is according to the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

The three firms which submitted bids for the contract are Trans Pacific Motor Spares & Auto Inc., BM Soat Auto Sale, and Auto Fashion.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Finance

Procurement of 20 vehicles

Rehabilitation and construction of public and main access roads for lots 18 – 19

Office of the Prime Minister

Procurement of tools, field materials and memory for the NDMA Lots 1 to 6

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement of four rollers for Anna Regina and Mckenzie

Consultancy services for the supervision: Construction of stand at the Guyana National Stadium.

Procurement of two 300 KVA generators at Guyana National Stadium

Procurement of thirteen lawnmowers

Procurement of equipment for sporting facilities at the National Sports Commission and Multi-Purpose Facilities

Procurement of two 300 KVA generators at Anna Regina Multi-Purpose facility