Finance Ministry to buy 20 more vehicles

Latest update December 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 20, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Finance is looking to add some 20 vehicles to its fleet. This is according to the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.
The three firms which submitted bids for the contract are Trans Pacific Motor Spares & Auto Inc., BM Soat Auto Sale, and Auto Fashion.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!
Dec 20, 2023Kaieteur News – With over $270 million already spent on the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking to spend an additional $34...
Dec 20, 2023
Dec 20, 2023
Dec 19, 2023
Dec 19, 2023
Dec 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – By now it should be clear to President Ali that he should stay clear of resurrecting the failed plans... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]