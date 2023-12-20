Elections are won and lost at the ballot box

Latest update December 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 20, 2023 Letters
The appeal of the second elections petition was thrown out by the Appeal Court, upholding the decision of the High Court. Both courts on the same page in this instance, regarding the recount order. Claims of unfavorable rulings from this Court laid to rest as its decision was unanimous.
Having agreed in principle to a recount of votes cast, contributing to the crafting of the order for the recount, and losing the recount, the filing of the petition was seen as a face-saving recourse for supporters. The petition lost in two courts. It is noteworthy the reminder of one of the Appeal judges in handing down the decision that elections are won or lost through the ballot box and not through the judicial system ,(Demerarawaves December 18). Well said honourable judge.
Regards,
Shamshun Mohamed
