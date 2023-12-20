Christmas shopping is stress

Kaieteur News – Deh should ban the practice of buying Christmas gifts for people. If yuh buy something wah dem nah like, dem gan bad mouth yuh. Because if yuh buy something fuh somebody and dem like it, dem gan expect better de next year.

A man had to think what to buy for his rich mother-in-law. The woman had everything and de man can’t decide what she gan need.

Then just before Christmas he was passing by de cemetery and he get a bright idea. He went and buy a burial plot for her. She did not complain. So he figured dat she was not displeased with the gift.

The next year he did not give her anything. When she asked him why, he told her that the year before he gave her a burial plot and she is yet to use it.

And dat is how de fight started.

Long ago, people used to give each other simple gifts. But these days is like when yuh give somebody something is like yuh have to meeting a need.

One man decided he gan give his wife a vacation for Christmas. So he presented her with a map of the world and a dart. He told her that wherever the dart landed when she threw it, they will spend a vacation there after Christmas.

It turned out that for the two weeks after Christmas, they will be spending time behind the refrigerator.

A man got separated from his wife while doing their Christmas shopping. So the wife called him on the phone and asked, “Where are you?”

The guy said, “Do you remember that little jewellery store we went to last year where you saw the diamond bracelet that you loved but I didn’t have enough money to buy it?”

She said “Yes! Yes! I remember!”

So the guy said, “I’m in the bar next door to that place having a beer.”

Talk Half! Leff Half!