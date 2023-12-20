Cattle rustler leaps out of home after cow’s carcass found buried in his yard

Kaieteur News – As the Christmas season peaks, cattle rustlers at Annai in the North Rupununi have been on the prowl for beef to sell and on Monday, one of the thieves jumped out of a window and ran up a mountain after a cow’s carcass was found buried in his yard.

Reports are the incident came to light on Monday after a resident of the area observed several days ago that someone rode his horse the night before. Based on the evidence, it was then discovered that a cow from the villages’ herd was missing.

From the evidence gathered, the resident tracked the horses’ last movements via its rope and recognised that it led to an area at Annai called the Spring Valley.

The resident informed the village leader and the police was also notified. The villagers, accompanied by two police ranks, subsequently ventured into the Spring Valley area which is located below a mountainous section of Annai.

Reports are that the group went to a yard where they saw a hut and a house and several occupants were observed at the home.

An eyewitness noted that when the police entered the yard, a woman was seen running into the house; the police observed movements within the house and a man was seen eating from a bowl.

The woman re-emerged from the house and engaged in conversation with the police. According to the eyewitness, as the woman chatted with the police, the man ran into the house and jumped out of a window.

“This man jump out a window and run up a mountain, with the police in pursuit,” the eyewitness said. The police gave chase however; the man ran into some bushes and disappeared. Reports are that the police called for backup and several additional ranks arrived on the scene. However, the man vanished in the forested area at the mountain foot.

As the police scoured the yard for the missing cow, they noticed burnt branches and leaves. They dug up the area and discovered a pit beneath the leaves. “Within this pit they found the cow hooves, cow fat and the head,” the eyewitness said. It was then determined that the thieves may have already sold the “meaty” parts of the cow.

Reports are that the woman was questioned but it is unclear if the police detained her. In addition, a resident of Aranaputa noted that the woman was aware of rustlers’ activities since the man who was seen running away from the lawmen was known to be involved in criminal activities.

In addition, the resident said the man was suspected to be involved in a murder in the area. However, he was never arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, following the incident on Monday, another resident of Annai reported to the village council that her uncle lost four cows early in November. The resident later found out that the beef was sold at the village of Fairview. She called on residents to be on the lookout for rustlers and residents selling beef, especially at this time of year when the meat is in high demand.