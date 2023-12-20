Latest update December 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Berbice to get $90M aquaculture farm, processing facility

Dec 20, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – With the aim of broadening the scope of Guyana’s aquaculture sector nationwide, a state-of-the-art $90 million aquaculture farm, and an on-site processing facility will be constructed in Borlam, Corentyne, Berbice.

This undertaking will significantly add to the plethora of measures being implemented in the country to position Guyana as a leader in food security even beyond the region. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the project is anticipated to increase the region’s brackish water production and comprises 1,000 acres of land.

According to a recent EPA release the farm operations are located away from residential areas, while the processing facility will be located within the boundaries of the existing operations, away from residential areas. This will minimise the negative impacts that may be caused by the generation of noise, dust, and unpleasant odours. The farm has been designed to facilitate the brackish water aquaculture of fish and shrimp.

This venture will provide valuable employment opportunities for many in the region. Apart from that, the farm will also buy fish and shrimp products from other brackish water farms in the area. Over 100 small brackish water shrimp farms are available along the Corentyne Coast.

Meanwhile, the on-site processing facility will provide various opportunities including the packaging and distribution of the products, and those of other local farms to markets in Guyana, the Caribbean, and internationally. The shrimp identified to be exported will undergo on-site cleaning and processing. The cleaning and packaging process will also utilise fresh water for washing and the ideal-sized shrimp would be easier to handle thus eliminating the necessity to utilise table salt.

The government is aggressively working to have a project of this magnitude to be replicated in other parts of the country. Guyana is heavily dependent on the fishing industry, both as a source of protein for local consumption and as a source of revenue from exports. It adds $11.9 billion to Guyana’s annual exports, or around six per cent of the country’s overall export earnings. The sum of $443.9 million was budgeted to regulate and support the development of the fishing sector. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

$34M more to be spent on Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation project

$34M more to be spent on Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation...

Dec 20, 2023

Kaieteur News – With over $270 million already spent on the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking to spend an additional $34...
Read More
England level series with thumping win after Salt ton

England level series with thumping win after Salt...

Dec 20, 2023

IPL auction: Starc becomes most expensive player at IPL

IPL auction: Starc becomes most expensive player...

Dec 20, 2023

West Indies have second attempt to close out series

West Indies have second attempt to close out...

Dec 19, 2023

West Indies name Squad for ICC Men’s U19 Cricket WC in SA

West Indies name Squad for ICC Men’s U19...

Dec 19, 2023

Trophy Stall throws support behind KFC Goodwill Series

Trophy Stall throws support behind KFC Goodwill...

Dec 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The Jagdeo touch!

    Kaieteur News – By now it should be clear to President Ali that he should stay clear of resurrecting the failed plans... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]