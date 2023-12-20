$34M more to be spent on Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation project

Kaieteur News – With over $270 million already spent on the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking to spend an additional $34 million on modernising the complex.

At the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the ministry was seeking to hire a firm to complete the installation of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at the facility.

It was disclosed on Tuesday that the only firm which submitted a bid for the contract was Jones Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Service with a sum of $32,900,050. According to the ministry’s engineer, the work is estimated to cost $34,313,840.

This publication had reported that last December, NPTAB had awarded an initial contract for the installation of the HVAC systems at the facility. That project was given to ECS Construction & General Supplies to the sum of $89, 840, 020.

As previously reported, the ministry commenced a rehabilitation project in 2022 to have the sporting facility enhanced and modernised.

During a visit to the Sports Hall back in November 2022, Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture Charles Ramson told this publication that a contract worth $97M covers only the first phase of the rehabilitation project. The minister explained at the time that the works at the Sports Hall will be done in phases that will run concurrently.

Speaking of the first phase, the Minister said, “this one is for the redesign of the front section; the entire front section is going to be pulled down and be modernized.” This specific phase is expected to be completed in eight months. The other phases will see the entire facility being air conditioned, and the installation of bucket seats. The Minister disclosed that the Sports Hall’s flooring will be enhanced as well, while the bottom sides of the building are to extended “to give us a little bit more room.”

Ramson said that the Sports Hall is old and rehabilitation is aimed at modernizing the facility. “You know we are in a modern country. We need to have a modern facility especially a modern indoor facility, it would be the only air conditioned facility that is indoor in the country and that’s important not only for the sports that we play there currently, let’s say we wanna host international boxing this would be a good facility for that,” he explained at the time.