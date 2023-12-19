Latest update December 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

West Indies name squad for final two T20Is against England in Trinidad

Dec 19, 2023 Sports

– Hetmyer dropped, Charles joins

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel has made two changes to the 15-member squad ahead of the fourth and fifth T20 Internationals (T20Is) against England.

Shimron Hetmyer (Associated Press)

Shimron Hetmyer (Associated Press)

The Selection Panel is resting fast bowler Alzarri Joseph in consideration of his workload including the forthcoming all-format tour of Australia in January and February. He is replaced in the squad by fellow pacer Oshane Thomas. Johnson Charles, the experienced batter is also called into the squad to replace Shimron Hetmyer.

West Indies currently lead the Series 2-1 after winning the first two T20Is in Barbados and Grenada. England won the third match in Grenada ahead of the two teams travelling to Trinidad for the finale. The West Indies have a chance to clinch the T20I Series on Tuesday 19 December in the fourth encounter at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The final match will be played on the Thursday 21 December at the same venue. Both matches are day/night games with the first ball bowled at 4pm local time (3pm Jamaica time).

FULL SQUAD: Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Oshane Thomas

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

PLEADING WITH PRES. ALI FOR A CHRISTMAS GIFT

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies have second attempt to close out series

West Indies have second attempt to close out series

Dec 19, 2023

England Tour of the West Indies 2023… …England must win to survive Kaieteur Sports – West Indies and England are all set to square off in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series at...
Read More
West Indies name Squad for ICC Men’s U19 Cricket WC in SA

West Indies name Squad for ICC Men’s U19...

Dec 19, 2023

Trophy Stall throws support behind KFC Goodwill Series

Trophy Stall throws support behind KFC Goodwill...

Dec 19, 2023

West Indies name squad for final two T20Is against England in Trinidad

West Indies name squad for final two T20Is...

Dec 19, 2023

Stabroek Ballers to meet Five-O in East Bank vs. The Rest Football finale

Stabroek Ballers to meet Five-O in East Bank vs....

Dec 19, 2023

DCB/ SVC U-15 Inter-Association 50overs tourney continues today

DCB/ SVC U-15 Inter-Association 50overs tourney...

Dec 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]