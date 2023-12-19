West Indies have second attempt to close out series

England Tour of the West Indies 2023…

…England must win to survive

Kaieteur Sports – West Indies and England are all set to square off in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on December 20, Wednesday.

After winning the first two games and taking a healthy lead in the series, the hosts suffered a defeat in the third encounter as England went one up to make it 1-2. It was a close contest between the two sides, and the visitors eventually managed to make a comeback to remain alive in the series.

Winning the toss, England put West Indies to bat first. After losing the opening batters, Brandon King and Kyle Mayers, within the first two overs of the powerplay, Nicholas Pooran played a key role with the bat, scoring a 45-ball 82 studded with six fours and as many sixes. Decent efforts from the middle-order batters led to the Windies posting 222 runs in their 20-over quota.

Meanwhile, England got off to a tremendous start as openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler shared a 115-run stand before the latter walked off scoring 51(34) in the 12th over. Phil Salt was unstoppable as he went on to score a century and remained unbeaten at 109*(56).

Harry Brook’s breathtaking 7-ball 31* helped England clinch a nail-biting victory on the penultimate delivery of the game. He notched up 24 runs off the first five deliveries of the final over as England made amends for the first two losses.

In the head-to-head report, West Indies and England have clashed in 27 T20Is since 2007. The Men in Maroon have had an upper hand over the English side, with 16 wins to their name as compared to England’s 11.

With slight chances of rain interruption on match day, the temperature will hover around 26 degrees Celsius. Nevertheless, a complete 20-over-a-side game is expected to be played.

Probable XI – West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

Probable XI – England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley. (Sportskeeda)