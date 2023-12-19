Latest update December 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Trophy Stall throws support behind KFC Goodwill Series

Dec 19, 2023 Sports

…unveils Championship Trophy ahead of today’s semis

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organization showcased the 2023 championship trophy yesterday at Trophy Stall’s Bourda Street venue.

Spearheaded by Petra’s Co-Director Troy Mendonca, the event was a modest affair where Elisabeth Sunich presented the coveted hardware, destined to be hoisted high by the triumphant team on December 22.

Trophy Stall, a steadfast supporter of the KFC Goodwill Series over the years, proudly backs the Organization’s initiative in uniting young talents through sports, nurturing camaraderie, and promoting sportsmanship.

Trophy Stall's representative Elisabeth Sunich hands over the championship trophy to Petra Co-Director Troy Mendonca at yesterday's presentation ceremony

Trophy Stall's representative Elisabeth Sunich hands over the championship trophy to Petra Co-Director Troy Mendonca at yesterday's presentation ceremony

As the preliminary rounds concluded, Chase’s Academic Foundation, Clarendon College (Jamaica), St. Benedict’s College (Trinidad and Tobago), and Voorgezet Wetenschappelijk Onderwijs (VWO-4) from Suriname secured spots in the semi-finals.

Clarendon and St. Benedict’s College exude confidence, boasting unbeaten records with three victories each. Chase’s Academic faced a defeat against the Jamaican team in earlier stages, while VWO-4 suffered a substantial setback against Trinidad and Tobago.

Nevertheless, both teams have exhibited commendable performances over the past fortnight, making them undoubtedly the tournament’s standout teams.

The semi-final showdown is scheduled for today (Tuesday) at the Ministry of Education ground, commencing at 6:00 p.m. Viewers can also catch the live action on What’s Happening Guyana and the Petra Organization’s Facebook pages.

Jamaica’s Clarendon College and T&T’s St. Benedict’s College enter today’s card with unblemished records

Jamaica's Clarendon College and T&T's St. Benedict's College enter today's card with unblemished records

Amidst the presentation, Mendonca in his remarks, stated, “The results so far is a fair representation of the teams in the tournament. Outside of that, I think we have had a wonderful tournament. As it is, it (the tournament) is set up nicely. Seeing four teams representing four different countries; Trinidad, Jamaica, Suriname and host Guyana. This gives our local team Chase’s Academic Foundation a critical chance to prove their worth in the competition.”

“Trophy Stall has been providing championship trophies for this tournament over the past four years, and on the behalf of myself and the entire Petra Organisation, we would like to send special thanks to Ms Elisabeth Sunich and the team for their continued support and we (Petra) look forward to many more support in the coming years,” Mendonca concluded.

