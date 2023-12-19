The dogs and the bones

Kaieteur News – Uncle and Aunty, let me tell you ’bout these afternoon strolls nowadays. Back in the day, you could take a quiet saunter ’round the block, shout a friendly hello to your fellow villagers, and enjoy the cool afternoon. But now, you step out of your yard, and it’s like entering a war zone.

First off, there’s the Grand Prix happening on every street. Cars zooming past like they’re auditioning for a Fast and Furious sequel. You try to have a leisurely walk, and the next thing you know, you’re doing your best Usain Bolt impression just to cross the road in one piece. It’s like these drivers got a deadline to meet, and the pedestrian crossing is just a suggestion.

But the real danger ain’t just the Formula One wannabes; it’s the canine cavalry. I tell you, there are more dogs in this country than motor cars, and they’ve declared war on anyone attempting a peaceful stroll.

You step out, and suddenly, you’re being chased like you owe them money. These dogs are on a mission, and it’s not to fetch a stick or retrieve a bone. People are investing in jogging shoes just to survive their afternoon walks.

Dese neighborhood dogs are more territorial than a cat which just give birth to a litter of kittens. They protecting their turf from all and sundry even their owners’ neighbors. With this massive canine population, it is no wonder that dog food is the fastest-growing business in Guyana.

So, if you’re planning a peaceful afternoon stroll, bring your running shoes, a helmet, and maybe some dog treats for negotiation purposes. Welcome to the wild, wild West… Guyana style.

Talk Half! Leff Half!