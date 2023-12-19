Stabroek Ballers to meet Five-O in East Bank vs. The Rest Football finale

Latest update December 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Ballers Entertainment orgainsed, East Bank versus The Rest Street Football competition’s contested its thrilling semi-finals phase on Saturday last at Mocha Community Centre’s Tarmac. Stabroek Ballers and Team Five-O secured thrilling victories, earning their spots in the tournament’s final showdown slated for December 23.
In a riveting clash, Team Five-O outplayed Team Family, securing a 4-2 victory fueled by Timothy Thomas’s exceptional hat-trick scored in the 3rd, 13th, and 39th minutes. Ian Mars added to the triumph with a goal in the 35th minute, sealing Five-O’s path to the final.
On the other side, Stabroek Ballers faced off against Sparta Boss in a tightly contested match that ended in a goalless draw in regulation time. The deadlock led to a tense penalty shootout, where Stabroek Ballers edged past Sparta with a 3-2 victory, securing their place in the much-anticipated final showdown.
The tournament’s success has been greatly bolstered by the generous support of Ryda Hard Wine, GT Beer, Klovers Fashion, Adrian’s Groceries, Mocha Arcadia NDC, Hungry Helpers, Joy’s Water, Igloo Ice Cream, and Adrian’s Groceries, whose contributions have played a pivotal role in making this event a resounding success.
