Sophia man found with illegal semi-automatic gun jailed for two years

Dec 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – Ackeem Bristol, the 27-year-old North Sophia, Georgetown resident, who was caught with an unlicensed gun he claimed he found in a trench in the North Sophia District, was on Monday sentenced to two years in prison for the illegal possession of the firearm.
Bristol made his second court appearance, via Zoom, before Magistrate Rhondel Weever where it was revealed via video footage that he intended to sell the illegal gun to a friend.
The man was charged on December 11, 2023 with possession of a firearm without being the holder of a firearm licence.
Reports are that at about 00:40hrs on December 7, 2023, ranks from the Turkeyen Police Station, were on patrol in the North Sophia district, when they observed Bristol riding a bicycle with a cart attached, through a cross street.
Upon seeing the ranks, Bristol reportedly hopped off the cycle and attempted to run, but due to quick response by the ranks, he was apprehended. A search was conducted on Bristol’s person but nothing illegal was found on him. However, when the ranks searched his cart, a black plastic bag containing one Uzi semi-automatic machine with an empty magazine, along with some identification documents, which was in tied to Bristol was found.
The Sophia resident was asked if he is the holder of a firearm licence to which he responded in the negative. Bristol was then told of the offence, cautioned and arrested.
After his arrest, the man told police he found the gun in a trench on Sophia Road.
Notably, during the court proceedings, video footage was presented before the court, where Bristol was seen and heard confessing that he intended to sell the firearm that he found.
The Sophia resident told investigators that he asked one of his friends if he wanted to buy the gun he has. The friend reportedly expressed an interest in the firearm but when he saw the condition refused the offer.
Additionally, the video footage disclosed that Bristol erred in his statement to the Court during his first appearance. He initially told the court that when he visited the police station to make a report about the gun, there was only one female officer there and as a result she could not take the report. However, he admitted to the police that when he visited the police station he said “never mind”, and left.
Following the presentation of evidence against Bristol, Magistrate Weever took into account that Bristol had the firearm for four weeks which suggested he had no intention of handing it over to the police.
The Magistrate said, “You should have immediately taken the firearm the same day to the nearest police station but did not.” As a result, the court noted that this was a factor in imposing the sentence.
The court also considered that the accused entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity thereby not wasting the court’s time. He is also a first-time offender.
