Linden Town Council pickets Local Govt. Commission

…says move afoot to foist PPP activist on them as town clerk

Kaieteur News – The Linden Mayor and Town Council is concerned that the Local Government Commission is intent on manipulating the process to appoint a PPP-connected person as the new town clerk of the municipality. And officials of the council on Monday staged protest outside of the commission’s office as the demand transparency in the hiring process.

“The Local Government Commission has indicated that following the advertisement being placed in the newspapers for the position of town clerk, the Commission only received one application and is prepared to proceed with the interview of that one candidate. That one candidate is anyone’s guess. The Council is aware that at least six applications were made for the position. This situation raises concerns about fairness and transparency in the appointment process for the town clerk of the Mayor and Town Council of Linden. This latest position taken by the Commission is a further step and indication that the Commission is biased and is prepared to employ a flawed process to ensure that Lennox Gasper is given the position. This is wrong, malicious, and a clear indication that the Commission is a tool of the PPPC Government,” the Linden Town Council said in a statement Monday.

The Council had previously objected to Gasper who was initially appointed as the acting town clerk. Gasper is a known activist for the PPP/C in Linden. “The Mayor and Town Council of Linden is committed to upholding principles of fairness and transparency in all its processes, including the appointment of key positions such as the town clerk. The Council firmly believes that it is essential that all qualified candidates have an equal opportunity to compete for such a crucial role within the community. The Council recognizes that a diverse pool of applicants can bring different perspectives and experiences, ultimately benefiting the town and its residents,” the Council statement read.

The Council noted that it has acknowledged that the Commission will tend to act unfairly and via a resolution proposed three positions namely: a. The most senior officer acts in the position, the file with candidates be revisited to feel potential candidates, and that the application process begins through a fair, transparent and open process.

According to the town council from all indications, the Commission is compromised and is prepared to strong-arm the Council to accept the PPPC’s appointee to the position of town clerk of Linden. “It is clear that they are not prepared to work with the recommendations made by the people’s officials but are prepared to push the PPPC agenda. This must be rejected by the people of Linden or wherever the Commission seeks to unilaterally impose itself on the Council.”

The Linden Town Council said given the discrepancy between the number of applications received by the Local Government Commission and the actual number of applications submitted, it is imperative to conduct a comprehensive review of the application process. “This review should aim to identify any potential shortcomings or barriers that may have hindered qualified candidates from applying for the position. Additionally, it is crucial to ensure that all applications are thoroughly considered to select the most suitable candidate for the role. It is clear that the other applicants were superior to the single candidate hence the swift move to indicate that the Commission received only one application.”

The Council is therefore calling on the local government commission to reevaluate its current approach and take necessary steps to rectify any deficiencies in the application process. “It is essential to uphold the principles of fairness and transparency by providing all qualified candidates with an equal opportunity to be considered for the position of town clerk. The Council urges the commission to reopen the application process and actively encourage qualified individuals to apply. The Mayor and Town Council of Linden calls on every right-thinking Guyanese, whether they are from Linden or any other township to openly condemn the action, posture and antics of the Commission.”

The Council said it remains committed to engaging with the community throughout this process, noting that transparency and inclusivity are fundamental values that guide the Council’s decision-making, and it is imperative that these values are upheld in the appointment of key positions within the local government. “The Council will continue to update and involve residents in this important matter.” The council said it is essential that fairness and transparency are upheld in the appointment process for the town clerk of Linden. “The council emphasizes its commitment to ensuring that all qualified candidates have an equal opportunity to compete for this significant role within the community.”