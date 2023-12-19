Hunter, Seenarine, Fazim and Saif Abdool impress

Latest update December 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 19, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) wrapped up its prominent National Senior Championships at the St. Stanislaus College auditorium on Sunday with exceptional performances from power lifters like Fazim Abdool, Saif Abdool, Romeo Hunter and Nangita Seenarine.
The quartet recorded several record-breaking performances en route to bagging the marquee medals and trophies at the event. As customary, the year-end fixture was the curtain closer for the federation, which had a banner year under the leadership of Franklin Wilson
Fazim Abdool, competing in the men’s 120kg category, set new national records in both the open and masters’ one deadlift by lifting a staggering 296kg (652 lbs). His squat of 310kg (682 lbs) and bench press of 210kg (462 lbs), alongside his total weight of 816kg (1795 lbs), secured him the highly coveted Best Lifter trophy.
Nangita Seenarine showcased dominance in the female Junior’s division, competing in the 52kg weight class, by deadlifting 132.5kg (292lbs) and achieving a total of 310kg (683lbs). Romeo Hunter, in the 83kg class, performed a 210kg (683lbs) deadlift, accumulating a total weight of 667.5kg (1471.6lbs). Hunter, at just 17 years old, continues to surpass his peers in the powerlifting realm.
PLEADING WITH PRES. ALI FOR A CHRISTMAS GIFT
Dec 19, 2023England Tour of the West Indies 2023… …England must win to survive Kaieteur Sports – West Indies and England are all set to square off in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series at...
Dec 19, 2023
Dec 19, 2023
Dec 19, 2023
Dec 19, 2023
Dec 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is concerned about the sustainability of public service wages. At his... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]