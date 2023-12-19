‘Guyanese will not stay quiet on Exxon’s illegal and improper conduct in Guyana’ – Chris Ram

“More than just not wanting to muzzle commentaries, Mr. Nandlall should share their concerns, and let his superiors know that their ineffectiveness in the administration of the petroleum sector is the biggest part of the problem.”- Chris Ram
Kaieteur News – Over the weekend, Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, SC, issued a public statement in which he cautioned Guyanese on the ‘critical commentaries” being made on the operations of oil major, ExxonMobil in Guyana. He said these are being used by Venezuela to bolster its outrageous claims over this country’s sovereign territory.
Attorney-at-Law and Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram
The AG also pointed out that those who wish to tread this path must be aware of these consequences. Prominent Attorney-at-Law and Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram in a letter to this newspaper said he was alarmed by the statements made by the AG and contacted him, given the sensitivity of the issue. “I messaged Mr. Nandlall and spoke with him about his comments and the not unreasonable inference that his statement could be interpreted as a threat of aiding and abetting the enemy,” Ram said. He however noted that Nandlall assured that no such interpretation was intended and that as a lawyer, he would never even suggest that commentators should feel themselves less than free to write.
Ram in his missive pointed out that he also observed an Editorial in the Sunday edition of Stabroek News, after the newspaper interviewed the AG on the same issue. He was keen to note that while the AG was more specific in the interview than in his earlier statement, there was no mention or assurance on commentators’ right and duty to write.
In fact, Ram said the AG need not be reminded that Guyanese commentators, both local and abroad are focused on a single objective which is to ensure the country benefits from the best possible deal for its people from the exhaustible petroleum resources.
“We do not criticise for its own sake, but to highlight the multitude of weaknesses in, and the egregiously poor oversight of the 2016 Petroleum Agreement. After years of tone deafness, commentators and the silent Guyanese are frustrated by the Government’s unwillingness to address any of the glaring deficiencies which result in serious loss of revenue to Guyana, each and every day,” he noted.
The Lawyer reasoned that beyond not wanting to muzzle commentaries on the sector, the AG should share the concerns and alert his superiors that their ineffectiveness in the administration of the petroleum sector is fueling the problem. According to Ram, “More than mere bystanders, the Government operates as accomplices of Exxon which has a deservedly bad record of illegal and improper conduct – both internationally and locally.
As Attorney General, parliamentarian and a lawyer who has been involved in multiple constitutional cases, Mr. Nandlall should be more concerned than the average commentator that Guyana has ceded legislative sovereignty to Exxon for close to sixty years, or two generations of Guyanese. And that the Granger/Trotman gave to Exxon a second petroleum agreement which the law does not seem to permit.”
Furthermore, he outlined that as Minister of Legal Affairs, Nandlall should be concerned that “Exxon has siphoned off vast sums (of) money received from investors, including Shell; that it blatantly padded pre-contract costs over and above what its audited financial statements of Exxon and those of its partners showed; that it unlawfully and improperly engaged a public official to write off the disallowance of a claim of US$211 million; and that while those financial statements are inconsistent and misleading, his colleague Minister of Natural Resources annually calls on the (Guyana Revenue) GRA to issue receipts for taxes which they do not pay.”
Ram believes these egregious acts are offensive and are rightfully subjected to “critical commentaries”. Further, the Lawyer said he does not believe local commentators or the media would think of assisting Venezuela in its unlawful and baseless claims over two thirds of this country, Essequibo.
He therefore concluded, “If the government addresses the issues identified above, as well as others raised by commentators, he can be assured of compliments and commendations in place of criticisms and complaints.”
On Sunday, Kaieteur News reported that during the December 14, 2023 meeting between Presidents Dr. Irfaan Ali and Nicolas Maduro, the Venezuelan Head of State was furnished with a pile of documents- all materials being used to bolster that country’s outrageous claims over Essequibo.
The Attorney General who was a participant in the high-level talks explained, “Many of those were compilations of public statements made on this matter, critical commentaries on the operations of Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) and the several legal proceedings filed in relation thereto – all extracted from the local media.”
He noted, “Whatever weight is placed upon them, they certainly do not and will not assist Guyana in any form or fashion…those who wish to travel this road by making such statements, or taking such actions, must now become alive to this consequential reality.”
'Guyanese will not stay quiet on Exxon's illegal and improper conduct in Guyana' – Chris Ram
Dec 19, 2023
