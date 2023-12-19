Driver dies after fuel truck topples on way to Chinese mines

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has confirmed that a 32-year-old truck driver was killed on Monday afternoon after the fuel tanker he was driving toppled on a hill at the Chinese-owned Aurora Gold Mines in Region Seven.

Dead is Tyron Anthony of the Essequibo Coast.

Anthony is not employed with the Chinese mining company but was working with another company which was contracted to transport fuel for the mining operations.

Reports are that around 17:00 hrs on Monday, while Anthony was transporting the fuel to the mine, he lost control of the truck and it toppled down a hill.

Anthony was pinned and crushed by the truck and he reportedly died on the spot.

He was pulled from the wreckage and taken to the health center at the mining operation, where his body was examined by a doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.