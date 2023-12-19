Latest update December 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

DCB/ SVC U-15 Inter-Association 50overs tourney continues today

Dec 19, 2023 Sports

…East Coast, Upper Demerara/Select XI record wins

Kaieteur Sports – East Coast and Upper Demerara/Select XI recorded commanding wins this past weekend, as action in the penultimate round of Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Inter-Association U15 50-over tournament wrapped up.

East Coast Skipper Mickel Sharma was among the stars this past weekend

The Lusignan Ground saw its fair share of action this past weekend, as the ECCA duo of Munesh Outar and Mickel Sharma piloted their team to a 5-wicket win over West Demerara who made 122.

Opener Parmeshwar Ram stroked 63 (9×4) in a losing effort for West Demerara, after Outar (3-14) and Sharma 3-16, sliced through their order.

East Coast then reached their target despite losing 5 batsmen in 34.1 overs. Outar hit 5 fours in his 42 while Sharma saw the game home with an unbeaten 40 (6×4). Bowling for West Demerara saw just Nazir Gulam staging a fightback with 3-26.

Game 2 at Farm Ground was a horrible day for the home side, East Bank Demerara U15, who were handed a 7-wicket thumping courtesy of the Select XI.

Spinner Anek Haimnarine, led with magical figures of 4-4, mowing down the East Bank for just 66 in 19.3 overs. Jasane Craig (16), Dilshan Latchman (15) and Ravindra Singh (14) led East Bank’s batting.

Prosper Jacobus (2-18), Captain Joshua Bollers (2-0) and Akeem Persaud (1-16), were the other wicket-takers for the Select XI; who were steered to victory by Jermaine Grovesnor (21) and national youth batsman Makai Dowlin (14*), led the chase.

Bowling for East Bank, Singh (1-16) and Craig (1-18) were the most successful operators.

Action concludes today with the mighty Georgetown battling East Coast while Upper Demerara/Select XI play West Demerara, while East Bank drew a bye.

