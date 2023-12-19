DCB/ SVC U-15 Inter-Association 50overs tourney continues today

Latest update December 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – East Coast and Upper Demerara/Select XI recorded commanding wins this past weekend, as action in the penultimate round of Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Inter-Association U15 50-over tournament wrapped up.
The Lusignan Ground saw its fair share of action this past weekend, as the ECCA duo of Munesh Outar and Mickel Sharma piloted their team to a 5-wicket win over West Demerara who made 122.
Opener Parmeshwar Ram stroked 63 (9×4) in a losing effort for West Demerara, after Outar (3-14) and Sharma 3-16, sliced through their order.
East Coast then reached their target despite losing 5 batsmen in 34.1 overs. Outar hit 5 fours in his 42 while Sharma saw the game home with an unbeaten 40 (6×4). Bowling for West Demerara saw just Nazir Gulam staging a fightback with 3-26.
Game 2 at Farm Ground was a horrible day for the home side, East Bank Demerara U15, who were handed a 7-wicket thumping courtesy of the Select XI.
Spinner Anek Haimnarine, led with magical figures of 4-4, mowing down the East Bank for just 66 in 19.3 overs. Jasane Craig (16), Dilshan Latchman (15) and Ravindra Singh (14) led East Bank’s batting.
Prosper Jacobus (2-18), Captain Joshua Bollers (2-0) and Akeem Persaud (1-16), were the other wicket-takers for the Select XI; who were steered to victory by Jermaine Grovesnor (21) and national youth batsman Makai Dowlin (14*), led the chase.
Bowling for East Bank, Singh (1-16) and Craig (1-18) were the most successful operators.
Action concludes today with the mighty Georgetown battling East Coast while Upper Demerara/Select XI play West Demerara, while East Bank drew a bye.
