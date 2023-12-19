Bids submitted for construction of $442M new CANU Admin. building

Latest update December 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Five contractors have submitted bids to construct a new administrative building for the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).
This is according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) office. The Ministry of Home Affairs has set aside approximately $442million to construct the building.
Additionally, the ministry is also seeking contractors to construct a culvert, fence, security hut and storage unit at CANU. This project is pegged at $165 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
