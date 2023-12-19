Bids submitted for construction of $442M new CANU Admin. building

Kaieteur News – Five contractors have submitted bids to construct a new administrative building for the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

This is according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) office. The Ministry of Home Affairs has set aside approximately $442million to construct the building.

Additionally, the ministry is also seeking contractors to construct a culvert, fence, security hut and storage unit at CANU. This project is pegged at $165 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Construction of Customs Anti-Narcotic (CANU) Admin Building.

Construction of culvert, fence, security hut and storage unit at CANU.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Supply and delivery of one new three ton compactor garbage truck for Lethem Town Council.

Supply and delivery of one new three ton compactor garbage truck for Linden Town Council.

Supply and delivery one new three ton compactor garbage truck for Bartica Town Council.

Ministry of Health

Rehabilitation and conversion of the Convention Centre into an Operation Complex Oceanview.

Guyana Defence Force

Procurement of pharmaceutical, medical consumables and devices, dental laboratory and X-ray supplies.