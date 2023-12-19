166 girls complete Guyanese Girls Code Programme

Kaieteur News – A total of 166 girls have successfully completed the Guyanese Girls Code Programme, which is being implemented through the Office of the Prime Minister’s Industry and Innovations Unit.

The programme ran from July to October and saw young ladies aged 12 and over, benefitting from a wealth of ICT knowledge, instructed in various aspects, including coding/ programming, robotics, micro bit, and introduction to the development of video games.

According to the Industry and Innovation Unit, the programme was able to capture a diverse range of females, hailing from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, and Ten. It was delivered in four cohorts, with the first three being delivered online, and the remaining one being conducted face-to-face.

The top performers selected were Aaliyah Andrews, Tomika Wallace, Aliana Porter, and Ariel Craig. These participants were awarded with tokens, which were provided through the efforts of the training consultant/specialist of the Guyanese Girls Code Programme, Mr. Dave Sarran, with sponsorship from USA-based Guyanese, Loren Lorick and Naitram Baboolall.

According to a release from the Industry and Innovation Unit Director, Shahrukh Hussain reaffirmed that the unit is dedicated to enhancing the ICT sector in Guyana through education and awareness.

Meanwhile, ICT consultant, Sarran urged the participants to continue pursuing opportunities within the growing ICT sector, and congratulated them for completing the programme. A key aim of the programme is to address and combat gender discrepancy in the ICT sector, while simultaneously creating and solidifying ICT skills in the young female population. In 2024, the programme is expected to be expanded to several regions in a physical setting. This year’s edition of the programme was delivered under the theme: ‘Digital Skills for Life’.(DPI)