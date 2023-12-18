WI plans ‘still very good’ despite loss, says Powell

Kaieteur Sports – (CMC) – West Indies will not make any radical changes to their approach against England despite a heart-breaking defeat in Saturday’s third Twenty20 International, says captain Rovman Powell.

The home side mustered an imposing 222 for six at the National Cricket Stadium but England staged a remarkable run chase to overhaul the target to win by seven wickets with a ball to spare.

Powell hailed the tactical approach of playing two left-arm spinners – Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie – in the attack, pointing out his side’s plans were still “very good.”

Captain Rovman Powell … believes West Indies plans remain sound.

“I think it is very good. They bowled pretty well in both games so it’s just for us now to sit down … and come up with plans,” Powell said.

“I think the plans are still very good against these English batters but credit has to be given to them, they fought strong and hard in what is a very good series.”

Phil Salt led the chase for England with a superb unbeaten 109 off 56 balls, which included four fours and nine sixes.

He put on 115 for the first wicket with captain Jos Buttler who made 51 off 34 deliveries, before adding a further 70 for the third wicket with Liam Livingstone (30) and 40 in an unbroken fourth wicket stand with Harry Brook (31 not out).

With England needing 21 from the final over sent down by veteran all-rounder Andre Russell, Brook clobbered three sixes and a four in a sensational finish.

“I think we have quality guys on the field in the XI to do the job,” Powell lamented afterwards.

“It’s just unfortunate that it didn’t come off today. It’s a small ground, good wicket so credit has to be given to Phil Salt and company. They batted well.”

West Indies won the opening two games – the first by four wickets at Kensington Oval in Barbados and the second here by ten runs.

In both games, they showcased their big-hitting ability to get the better of England and Powell said this approach would also continue in next week’s double-header at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

“I think it’s just taken its natural course. We’re six-hitters so we try to hit as much sixes as possible and then we try to improve in the other areas that we aren’t as strong [in],” explained Powell.

“But if you should look on the duration of this series, the guys are improving steadily and those are encouraging signs.”

The fourth T20 International is set for Tuesday at 4 pm.