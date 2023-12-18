Tribute to Justice Nandram Kissoon

Kaieteur News – In 1993, as a columnist for the Stabroek News, I wrote a series of articles on “Hegemony and Hinduism in the West Indies.” The point was that even though it was assumed that “Hinduism was retained outside of India,” conceptually and in practice, much had been mapped onto Christianity within which it struggled to survive. I had pointed out also that as Hindus moved up economically, socially and especially professionally, they jettisoned even the watered-down version practised. Justice Nandram Kissoon, who transitioned last week, soon got in touch with me. And while to my surprise agreed totally with my analysis, I soon discovered that he was the exception to the rule. He was a professional who wore in Hinduness on his sleeve, to a point that he answered his phone to all callers, “Jai Sri Ram!!’. He ragged me about referring to Kant and Gramsci, when he knew that I knew there were more profound thinkers in the Hindu fold.

He was tremendously knowledgeable about all the major texts (Shastras) of Hindu Dharma – which was quite a feat considering they number in the hundreds. He was a great raconteur on all matters under the sun, and always with great erudition. We spent many hours on his verandah at Bee Hive, the village his father had bought, as villagers would pass by and hail him. As a Hindu, he did not stand on ceremonies and treated all who he encountered with the same bonhomie he shared with his friends. There was not an occasion where he would not make himself available to share his perspective on any matter than might be troubling me – either personally or over the phone. He was generous to a fault when it came to donating to Hindu initiatives and was always willing to share his knowledge at Hindu camps and other occasions.

On the last occasion, I met him personally (in the presence of Swami Aksharananda), he outlined a project to reinvigorate interest in Hindu Dharma in youths. He suggested that the Hanuman Chalisa, which is available in any number of “tunes” – including very rhythmic newer ones – could be the test piece in regional competitions for youths across the country at the next Hanuman Jayanti (birthday). The competition would culminate in the National Stadium where all attendees would be facilitated to participate. What struck me was his youthfulness of vision and a refusal to be bogged down by the dead weight of tradition that can be so claustrophobic. Maybe we can honour “Judge” as I knew him, by executing his vision next year on April 23, 2024.

Om Sadgati.

Ravi Dev