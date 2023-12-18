Too many fires caused by children playing with matches/ lighters – Fire Service

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is calling on parents and guardians to ensure children are not left unattended at home and matches and lighters are kept out of their reach. This call comes as a matter of concern, as the GFS has recently responded to fires within the last week, where the supposed cause of fire was a result of children playing with lighters and matches.

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the GFS said firefighters responded to a fire at Lot 10 Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, where a single flat concrete and wooden building was destroyed by fire supposedly caused by children playing with a lighter and the flames came into contact with nearby combustible materials.

Further, on November 29, 2023, firefighters were called to another fire at Lot 19 Public Road, Agricola on the East Bank of Demerara which again, was supposedly caused by a child who was playing with a lighter on a mattress which ignited. The property in this fire was a two-storey wooden and concrete structure, and though no life was lost, the wooden walls of the property were severely damaged.

The Fire Service is therefore “admonishing parents and guardians to teach their children the dangers and repercussions of playing with lighters and matches and to ensure they desist from such behaviour.”

Fire safety is everyone’s business, let’s work together to ensure the safety of our homes and communities, the agency said.

Last month, the GFS found itself stretched thin on as it responded to a staggering total of 23 fire reports, 21 of which were identified as grass or garbage fires, underscoring the growing threat of this phenomenon to public safety and property within 24-hour periods.

The Fire Service has expressed deep concern over the carelessness exhibited by certain members of respective communities, who continue to ignore warnings about the gravity of their actions. These reckless acts not only jeopardize lives, but also pose severe threats to homes, businesses, and the environment at large.

Grass fires in particular are notorious for their speed and ferocity. Fuelled by dry conditions and wind, these fires can swiftly cause extensive damage to properties, harm wildlife, and present a significant risk to human safety. Experts emphasize the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent such incidents, and to respond promptly if a fire does occur.

Citizens were strongly urged to equip their homes and businesses with essential safety equipment, including fire and smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and sprinkler systems.

Remaining vigilant and actively scrutinising the surroundings for signs of grass or garbage fires is crucial, the Fire Service has said. If any such fire is observed, it should be reported immediately to the Fire Department via the emergency hotline 912.