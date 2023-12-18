PPP Govt. mocking public servants with 6.5% salary increase

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The Institute for Action Against Discrimination (IFAAD), an organisation dedicated to advocating for justice and equality, strongly condemns the Irfaan Ail led PPP Government for its recent decision to impose a 6.5% salary increase for public servants without engaging in any meaningful consultation with the unions representing these hardworking individuals. This move, which violates the workers’ right to collective bargaining, devoid of empathy and fairness, is nothing short of a mockery towards the invaluable contributions of our public servants.

It is with dismay that IFAAD highlights the disregard shown by the Ail led PPP Government towards the rights and welfare of public servants, who play an indispensable role in maintaining the smooth functioning of our society. Public servants are committed individuals who diligently serve this nation day in and day out, deserve to be treated with respect, fairness, and consideration.

The absence of any form of consultation with the unions representing these civil servants not only displays a lack of transparency but also undermines the principles of democratic decision-making. By unilaterally imposing a meager 6.5% salary increase, the government has shown a complete disregard for the concerns and aspirations of the public servants and their representative bodies.

IFAAD firmly believes that fair remuneration reflects the value society places on the labour and commitment of its public servants. It is essential that any decision affecting the livelihoods of these individuals is taken through a consultative process, involving negotiations and open dialogue between the government and the unions. By sidestepping this responsibility, the Ail-led PPP Government not only undermines the rights of public servants but perpetuates a system of discrimination and injustice.

The IFAAD urges the government to reconsider its decision and actively engage with the unions representing public servants to ensure fair compensation that respects their dedication and hard work. Collaborative discussions must take place, taking into account the real cost of living, inflation taxes, and the evolving economic landscape. Anything short of this will continue to breed discontent, erode morale, and threaten the fabric of our nation’s public service.

As an organisation committed to eradicating discrimination in all its forms, IFAAD implores the Ail led PPP Government to rectify this situation immediately. We stand united with the public servants and their unions, advocating for their fair treatment and just compensation.

Regards,

Pt. Ubraj Narine

Vice Chairman /Communication Officer

IFAAD