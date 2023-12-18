Latest update December 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Two men killed during fight at Victoria party

Dec 18, 2023

Kaieteur News – Two men succumbed to chop and stab wounds they inflicted on each other on Sunday morning following a gold chain row at a party at Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead: Eusi Bobb

Dead are William Montrose, 26, a miner of Side Line Dam Victoria and Eusi Bobb 23, a mason also of Victoria. The gold chain row escalated into a deadly brawl around 03:15 hrs; during the melee two other individuals, Siyani McFarlane and Delex Skeete sustained chop wounds; they were later hospitalised.

Police said investigations revealed that Bobb, McFarlene, and Skeete attacked Montrose at the party and took away his 30-pennyweight gold chain. During the attack, Bobb and the men reportedly stabbed Montrose several times about his body.

Dead: William Montrose

The wounded man reportedly left the party but returned shortly after with a cutlass and unleashed a brutal attack, fatally chopping Bobb and critically injuring his friends, McFarlene and Skeete.

The attack caused chaos and sent patrons scampering away from the venue. Montrose, according to police, managed to run from the scene.

“The ranks then combed the area of the scene and discovered the body of William Montrose, in a trench about 500 feet north of the scene,” police said.

It is believed that he collapsed and died from the stab wounds he sustained including one to his forehead, another to his upper chest and right-side jaw.

Crime sleuths noted that his body was found facing upwards and a black handle knife was also found tucked in his pants waist.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

 

 

