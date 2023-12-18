Inmates dine with loved ones during “Christmas family bonding visits”-Prison Service

Kaieteur News – Dubbed the “Christmas family bonding visits,” the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) said inmates housed at the various prisons countrywide were allowed the opportunity to spend some quality time with their families in a more normalized environment over the past two weeks.

The GPS said that a special feature of the initiative was that families were allowed to provide a meal and dine with their loved ones.

It was noted that the visits were “an emotionally charged one that only family, love and affection could generate, as they showered each other with hugs, shared a meal, conversed and took time to pose for photos.”

Both family members and charges, expressed their gratitude for being allowed the opportunity to be with their loved ones for the extended period of time, the GPS said.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot complimented all staff members who were rostered to oversee the event.

Elliot noted that he is aware of the effects that incarceration has on family life and the role of the Prison Service is in no way to hinder but to promote and maintain familial bonding.

“We have worked with prisoners and their families for years and appreciate how daunting an experience it can be for everyone involved, so we are always here to offer practical and emotional support,” Elliot said.