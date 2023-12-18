Latest update December 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Inmates dine with loved ones during “Christmas family bonding visits”-Prison Service

Dec 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Dubbed the “Christmas family bonding visits,” the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) said inmates housed at the various prisons countrywide were allowed the opportunity to spend some quality time with their families in a more normalized environment over the past two weeks.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot

The GPS said that a special feature of the initiative was that families were allowed to provide a meal and dine with their loved ones.

It was noted that the visits were “an emotionally charged one that only family, love and affection could generate, as they showered each other with hugs, shared a meal, conversed and took time to pose for photos.”

Both family members and charges, expressed their gratitude for being allowed the opportunity to be with their loved ones for the extended period of time, the GPS said.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot complimented all staff members who were rostered to oversee the event.

Elliot noted that he is aware of the effects that incarceration has on family life and the role of the Prison Service is in no way to hinder but to promote and maintain familial bonding.

“We have worked with prisoners and their families for years and appreciate how daunting an experience it can be for everyone involved, so we are always here to offer practical and emotional support,” Elliot said.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

PLEADING WITH PRES. ALI FOR A CHRISTMAS GIFT

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana’s National Powerlifting champion sets New Records.

Guyana’s National Powerlifting champion sets New Records.

Dec 18, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s 74 kg Powerlifting champion, Dominic Tyrrell, moved up in weight class to 83 kg to compete at the ‘Silent Worker Meet Winter Edition’ in Lyon, France on Sunday,...
Read More
GCB congratulates new BCB president

GCB congratulates new BCB president

Dec 18, 2023

Ink Plus supports day of sports in Wakenaam

Ink Plus supports day of sports in Wakenaam

Dec 18, 2023

Chase’s Academic, St Benedict’s, Clarendon College and VWO-4 into semis – Finalists to be decided tomorrow

Chase’s Academic, St Benedict’s, Clarendon...

Dec 18, 2023

Pacaraima Golden Suites throws support behind KFC Goodwill Football

Pacaraima Golden Suites throws support behind KFC...

Dec 18, 2023

WI plans ‘still very good’ despite loss, says Powell

WI plans ‘still very good’ despite loss, says...

Dec 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]