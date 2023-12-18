Inmates dine with loved ones during “Christmas family bonding visits”-Prison Service

Latest update December 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Dubbed the “Christmas family bonding visits,” the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) said inmates housed at the various prisons countrywide were allowed the opportunity to spend some quality time with their families in a more normalized environment over the past two weeks.
The GPS said that a special feature of the initiative was that families were allowed to provide a meal and dine with their loved ones.
It was noted that the visits were “an emotionally charged one that only family, love and affection could generate, as they showered each other with hugs, shared a meal, conversed and took time to pose for photos.”
Both family members and charges, expressed their gratitude for being allowed the opportunity to be with their loved ones for the extended period of time, the GPS said.
Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot complimented all staff members who were rostered to oversee the event.
Elliot noted that he is aware of the effects that incarceration has on family life and the role of the Prison Service is in no way to hinder but to promote and maintain familial bonding.
“We have worked with prisoners and their families for years and appreciate how daunting an experience it can be for everyone involved, so we are always here to offer practical and emotional support,” Elliot said.
PLEADING WITH PRES. ALI FOR A CHRISTMAS GIFT
Dec 18, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s 74 kg Powerlifting champion, Dominic Tyrrell, moved up in weight class to 83 kg to compete at the ‘Silent Worker Meet Winter Edition’ in Lyon, France on Sunday,...
Dec 18, 2023
Dec 18, 2023
Dec 18, 2023
Dec 18, 2023
Dec 18, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – In a bizarre defense of his government’s paltry award of a 6.5 percent increase in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]