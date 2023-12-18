Latest update December 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ink Plus supports day of sports in Wakenaam

Dec 18, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Ink Plus has thrown its support behind the Wakenaam Year End Bash Committee for the staging of a day of sports which is slated for December 30 at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Good Success.

Ariana Singh of Ink Plus presents the sponsorship package to Divendra Bhishan

Ariana Singh of Ink Plus presents the sponsorship package to Divendra Bhishan

The entity made a presentation to organisers on Thursday at their location at Laluni Street, Queenstown.

The day’s event will be held in collaboration with the Wakenaam Cricket Academy and is being sanctioned by the Wakenaam Cricket Committee.

The activities will get underway with at 10:00hrs with a T10 knock out competition involving four teams while a dominoes competition will be played simultaneously. The event will culminate with a seven-a-side knock out football tournament will commence at 18:00hrs.

The venture is being organise to help raise funds to assist the young cricketers on the island, to sponsor age group tournaments there as well as to assist young footballers. The event will be held under the theme “Essequibo is we own”.

Persons interested in lending support can contact organiser/Coach Zaheer Mohamed on 665 6202.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

PLEADING WITH PRES. ALI FOR A CHRISTMAS GIFT

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana’s National Powerlifting champion sets New Records.

Guyana’s National Powerlifting champion sets New Records.

Dec 18, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s 74 kg Powerlifting champion, Dominic Tyrrell, moved up in weight class to 83 kg to compete at the ‘Silent Worker Meet Winter Edition’ in Lyon, France on Sunday,...
Read More
GCB congratulates new BCB president

GCB congratulates new BCB president

Dec 18, 2023

Ink Plus supports day of sports in Wakenaam

Ink Plus supports day of sports in Wakenaam

Dec 18, 2023

Chase’s Academic, St Benedict’s, Clarendon College and VWO-4 into semis – Finalists to be decided tomorrow

Chase’s Academic, St Benedict’s, Clarendon...

Dec 18, 2023

Pacaraima Golden Suites throws support behind KFC Goodwill Football

Pacaraima Golden Suites throws support behind KFC...

Dec 18, 2023

WI plans ‘still very good’ despite loss, says Powell

WI plans ‘still very good’ despite loss, says...

Dec 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]