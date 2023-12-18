Ink Plus supports day of sports in Wakenaam

Latest update December 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Ink Plus has thrown its support behind the Wakenaam Year End Bash Committee for the staging of a day of sports which is slated for December 30 at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Good Success.
The entity made a presentation to organisers on Thursday at their location at Laluni Street, Queenstown.
The day’s event will be held in collaboration with the Wakenaam Cricket Academy and is being sanctioned by the Wakenaam Cricket Committee.
The activities will get underway with at 10:00hrs with a T10 knock out competition involving four teams while a dominoes competition will be played simultaneously. The event will culminate with a seven-a-side knock out football tournament will commence at 18:00hrs.
The venture is being organise to help raise funds to assist the young cricketers on the island, to sponsor age group tournaments there as well as to assist young footballers. The event will be held under the theme “Essequibo is we own”.
Persons interested in lending support can contact organiser/Coach Zaheer Mohamed on 665 6202.
