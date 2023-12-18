Latest update December 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana’s National Powerlifting champion sets New Records.

Dec 18, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s 74 kg Powerlifting champion, Dominic Tyrrell, moved up in weight class to 83 kg to compete at the ‘Silent Worker Meet Winter Edition’ in Lyon, France on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Dominic Tyrrell (centre) receiving his trophy

Dominic Tyrrell (centre) receiving his trophy

In the Squat category, he did 540 lbs even though he failed his last attempt at 562 lbs.

In training, he achieved 562 lbs two weeks prior to the competition. Now, he will be aiming to improve this feat next year.

Additionally, 347 lbs was his best in the bench press category which was well executed.

During his deadlift, he moved 711 lbs, which was the heaviest done that day and one of the heaviest in the entire competition, which ran for two days.

He unofficially broke the junior and open Guyana National deadlift and totals records achieving a total of 1598 lbs.

The battle was fierce between Dominic and Calixte, one of the top 83 kg juniors in France. Both achieved the exact total, but Dominic won on body weight (he was lighter 79.8kg).

Dominic placed first overall of all the open men.

Dominic Tyrrell whom the French commentators thought was French, qualified for the French National team, proudly wrapped in the Golden Arrowhead.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

PLEADING WITH PRES. ALI FOR A CHRISTMAS GIFT

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana’s National Powerlifting champion sets New Records.

Guyana’s National Powerlifting champion sets New Records.

Dec 18, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s 74 kg Powerlifting champion, Dominic Tyrrell, moved up in weight class to 83 kg to compete at the ‘Silent Worker Meet Winter Edition’ in Lyon, France on Sunday,...
Read More
GCB congratulates new BCB president

GCB congratulates new BCB president

Dec 18, 2023

Ink Plus supports day of sports in Wakenaam

Ink Plus supports day of sports in Wakenaam

Dec 18, 2023

Chase’s Academic, St Benedict’s, Clarendon College and VWO-4 into semis – Finalists to be decided tomorrow

Chase’s Academic, St Benedict’s, Clarendon...

Dec 18, 2023

Pacaraima Golden Suites throws support behind KFC Goodwill Football

Pacaraima Golden Suites throws support behind KFC...

Dec 18, 2023

WI plans ‘still very good’ despite loss, says Powell

WI plans ‘still very good’ despite loss, says...

Dec 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]