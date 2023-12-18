Guyana’s National Powerlifting champion sets New Records.

Latest update December 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 18, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s 74 kg Powerlifting champion, Dominic Tyrrell, moved up in weight class to 83 kg to compete at the ‘Silent Worker Meet Winter Edition’ in Lyon, France on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
In the Squat category, he did 540 lbs even though he failed his last attempt at 562 lbs.
In training, he achieved 562 lbs two weeks prior to the competition. Now, he will be aiming to improve this feat next year.
Additionally, 347 lbs was his best in the bench press category which was well executed.
During his deadlift, he moved 711 lbs, which was the heaviest done that day and one of the heaviest in the entire competition, which ran for two days.
He unofficially broke the junior and open Guyana National deadlift and totals records achieving a total of 1598 lbs.
The battle was fierce between Dominic and Calixte, one of the top 83 kg juniors in France. Both achieved the exact total, but Dominic won on body weight (he was lighter 79.8kg).
Dominic placed first overall of all the open men.
Dominic Tyrrell whom the French commentators thought was French, qualified for the French National team, proudly wrapped in the Golden Arrowhead.
PLEADING WITH PRES. ALI FOR A CHRISTMAS GIFT
Dec 18, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s 74 kg Powerlifting champion, Dominic Tyrrell, moved up in weight class to 83 kg to compete at the ‘Silent Worker Meet Winter Edition’ in Lyon, France on Sunday,...
Dec 18, 2023
Dec 18, 2023
Dec 18, 2023
Dec 18, 2023
Dec 18, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – In a bizarre defense of his government’s paltry award of a 6.5 percent increase in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]