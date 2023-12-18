GCB congratulates new BCB president

Latest update December 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) sent congratulations to the new president and executives of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), following Sunday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The new-look BCB executive body will now be tasked with carrying out the Board’s plans and agenda as it relates to the continued development of cricket in Berbice.
Beharry, who was treasurer of the BCB for a few years, clinched the role after voting went 18-14, in his favor, following Sunday’s well attended meeting.
Emphasis on the development had been among the areas the previously run Hilbert Foster and his executives, focused heavily on over the past six years.
With a veteran presence which includes long-serving BCB executive, David Black being named Vice-president along with Junior Blair and Quails Winter.
Ryan Algu was appointed new BCB Secretary with Ameer Rahaman the Board’s Assistant Secretary, while the treasurer’s role was given to Rovin Bahadur, who will have Devindra Ramdihal as his assistant.
Meanwhile, GCB president Bissoondyal Singh and his executives, sent their best wishes to the new BCB executive arm, as they seek to revamp and strengthen the level of cricket in the Ancient County, heading into 2024.
New BCB executives:
Ceil Beharry-President
David Black – Vice-president
Junior Blair – Vice-president
Quails Winter – Vice-president
Ryan Algu- Secretary
Ameer Rahaman – Assistant Secretary
Rovin Bahadur – Treasurer
Devindra Ramdihal – Assistant Secretary
