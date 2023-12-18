Chase’s Academic, St Benedict’s, Clarendon College and VWO-4 into semis – Finalists to be decided tomorrow

Latest update December 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 18, 2023 Sports
KFC Goodwill Under-18 Football Series 2023…
Kaieteur Sports – The tension has soared in the 2023 KFC Goodwill International Series as Chase’s Academic Foundation and Voorgezet Wetenschappelijk Onderwijs (VWO-4) of Suriname claimed the last two spots in the semifinal round.
Chase’s Academic secured two wins despite a setback, falling 2 – 0 to Clarendon College in their final group match.
Meanwhile, VWO-4 clinched their second victory with a thrilling 4-3 win against the 2022 champions, DC Caesar Fox Secondary, in a heart-stopping showdown at Ministry of Education ground last Saturday.
Keith Felter, Matthew Soetosenojo, Arivin Djojoseparto and Jackson Justin were instrutmental in VWO-4’s win with one goal apiece.
The ultimate contenders, Clarendon College (Jamaica), St. Benedict’s College (Trinidad and Tobago), VWO-4 (Suriname), and Chase’s Academic Foundation, are poised for the semifinals set to electrify the field tomorrow (Tuesday).
Notably, Chase Academy stands as the sole local team advancing to the penultimate stage, with Bryan Wharton leading the tournament’s goal-scoring charts with 7 goals in two matches.
Anticipation brims as our local representatives edge closer to the championship finals, scheduled to culminate on Friday, December 22. Alongside the thrilling matches, substantial financial rewards await the top four finishers, boasting a prize pool of G$500,000 (US$2,500) for the champions. The runners-up will receive G$300,000, while the third and fourth positions secure $200,000 and $100,000, respectively. Additionally, individual accolades await the Best Goalkeeper, Top Goal Scorer, and the tournament’s MVP.
Title sponsor, Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc, through the KFC Brand has partnered with the Petra Organisation to host their final tournament of the year.
They have also garnered support from key entities like the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, ANSA McAL (Lucozade), Guyana Football Federation, the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Pacaraima Golden Suites, ensuring the successful execution of the 2023 football series.
