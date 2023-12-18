Agriculture Minister injured in West Coast Berbice accident

Kaieteur News – Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha and his driver sustained minor injuries on Sunday following an accident at Foulis, West Coast Berbice (WCB), Region Five.

Kaieteur News received information that a car crashed into the minister’s SUV around 17:00 hrs. He was reportedly returning from a toy distribution drive which he spearheaded earlier in the day in Region Six.

Video footage of the accident showed a speeding car which overtook another vehicle, crashing into the right side of the minister’s vehicle which was heading in the opposite direction. The driver of another vehicle which was ahead of the minister’s sports utility vehicle (SUV), avoided colliding with the car by pulling into the corner.

Mustapha and his driver as well as Regional Officials were rushed to a city hospital where they received treatment.

Kaieteur News understands that the Minister has since been discharged from the hospital. The driver of the car has been detained.

Investigations are ongoing.