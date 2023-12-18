Latest update December 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Agriculture Minister injured in West Coast Berbice accident

Dec 18, 2023 News

Screengrab capturing the moment a speeding car crashed into Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha’s vehicle  

Kaieteur News – Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha and his driver sustained minor injuries on Sunday following an accident at Foulis, West Coast Berbice (WCB), Region Five.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha

Kaieteur News received information that a car crashed into the minister’s SUV around 17:00 hrs. He was reportedly returning from a toy distribution drive which he spearheaded earlier in the day in Region Six.

Video footage of the accident showed a speeding car which overtook another vehicle, crashing into the right side of the minister’s vehicle which was heading in the opposite direction. The driver of another vehicle which was ahead of the minister’s sports utility vehicle (SUV), avoided colliding with the car by pulling into the corner.

Mustapha and his driver as well as Regional Officials were rushed to a city hospital where they received treatment.

Kaieteur News understands that the Minister has since been discharged from the hospital. The driver of the car has been detained.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

 

 

 

 

Guyana's National Powerlifting champion sets New Records.

Dec 18, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s 74 kg Powerlifting champion, Dominic Tyrrell, moved up in weight class to 83 kg to compete at the ‘Silent Worker Meet Winter Edition’ in Lyon, France on Sunday,...
GCB congratulates new BCB president

Dec 18, 2023

Ink Plus supports day of sports in Wakenaam

Ink Plus supports day of sports in Wakenaam

Chase's Academic, St Benedict's, Clarendon College and VWO-4 into semis – Finalists to be decided tomorrow

Chase’s Academic, St Benedict’s, Clarendon...

Dec 18, 2023

Pacaraima Golden Suites throws support behind KFC Goodwill Football

Pacaraima Golden Suites throws support behind KFC...

Dec 18, 2023

WI plans 'still very good' despite loss, says Powell

WI plans ‘still very good’ despite loss, says...

Dec 18, 2023

