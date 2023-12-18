AG Nandlall and public commentaries

Hard truths…

Kaieteur Sports – I am alarmed. The independent media should also take note. All Guyanese should be concerned about what Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, SC, MP said recently about public commentaries. In Mr. Nandlall’s thinking, these public commentaries strengthen Venezuela’s hand in the border controversy, now recoined as “dispute.” The facts are as follows.

Mr. Nandlall noted that Venezuela’s President Maduro went to St. Vincent armed with tall stacks of documents. In brief, they represent public commentaries by Guyanese that are critical of how the PPP Government manages the oil sector, and the manner in which Exxon exploits Guyana’s riches, among other very sensitive things. Mr. Nandlall was very specific: “These are materials which Venezuela is using to bolster their narrative. Whatever weight is placed on them, they certainly do not and will not assist Guyana in any form or fashion.” This is clever, I must admit. Excellency Ali is on record about how much he is for what he termed “constructive” criticism, but of which [constructive] only he knows how it must be defined, when it applies. From the record, it must be what he wants to hear, as his postures and actions confirm. Now Attorney General Nandlall seems to have taken matters past that self-serving bar of the president. That is, anything and everything (even if constructive) would be gathered, and could be used, by Venezuela for its own nefarious objectives, viz., what is inimical to Guyana’s interests.

Clearly, what the AG tabled cannot be constructive, never found acceptable. I find it offensive. Has he thought before he spoke? About what is enmeshed in his words? I interpret a veiled warning to Guyanese who speak critically to stop doing so. What exposes the rapaciousness of oil companies, and the impotence of the PPP Government must be halted. Completely, to take this to the extreme. It is tantamount to asking frank citizens to kneel first, prostrate themselves next, and surrender last to the caprices of Exxon, and the schemes of his government. Put differently, it is that critical Guyanese must now rollover to be kicked like a dog, and die like one.

Using Mr. Nandlall’s logic, it means, therefore, that Exxon will have to cease announcing oil discoveries in Guyana, curtail boasting to its shareholders about the gem that Guyana is, discontinue disclosing its oil investments and profits from Guyana. For Mr. Nandlall’s information, those are treasure troves of helpful information for Venezuela. The same could be said for the analyses conducted by foreign think tanks of Exxon’s own records and history in Guyana. And, when the Government of Guyana and its people speak of how good Exxon is for this country, the quiet assembling of every piece of propaganda contributes to Venezuela’s rage and Venezuela’s document libraries. So, unless the Hon. Attorney General is suggesting a total information blackout on oil matters across Guyana (and beyond), the Venezuelan watchers will have plenty to rake in, for it would be there. Mr. Nandlall is a sensible man, so I deal with him at that level. I urge him to put himself (like I have) in the shoes of Maduro and his ilk, plus the opposition, plus Venezuelan super-patriots and regular patriots. With every positive and negative report, commentary, posture coming out this country, it is likely that the Venezuelan groups identified are incensed and hopping mad. I would be. After all, in their thinking, it is their wealth that is being ruthlessly plundered by Exxon, and their riches being dreadfully mismanaged by the PPP Government. All this has to be sending the Venezuelans crazy, regardless of the Guyanese source. What does he plan to do with what comes out of government and Exxon?

Then, Mr. Nandlall took matters to a chilling place: “those who wish to travel this road by making such statements, or taking such actions, must now become alive to this consequential reality.” I hope that AG was speaking purely about how what originates here is taken by Venezuela, and not engaging in any threat (“consequential”) to strangle public commentary. Did I hear the menacing from Mr. Nandlall in “consequential reality?” Is a man as erudite as Mr. Nandlall saying that if public commentaries and actions by conscientious Guyanese cease that Venezuela would be left empty-handed, reduced to dumbness? This is the newest twist in the PPP Government’s nonstop efforts to mold thinking about oil, Exxon, and itself in line with its propaganda. Public commentary that may be conveniently interpreted by Exxon and the PPP Government as helpful to Venezuelan ambitions signals the lengths to which the PPP brain trust would go to still dissenting citizens. I would like to see what the next move by the government and AG is. On a one-to-one note, I am astonished at the lengths to what the government goes to paint a rosy oil picture in Guyana, and the depths to which the AG has so easily degraded himself. Maybe Venezuelans missed that due to their siesta.

Finally, if I had said something along the lines that the AG did, the hatchets would have come out; there would be no end to the allegations, damnations from his brethren.

