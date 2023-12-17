Taxi driver slams into car at traffic light, drives off

Kaieteur News – A motorist, who had minutes earlier completed a midnight shift at work, received a shock on Friday night as he waited on the traffic light to turn red at the Houston Bypass when a taxi driver drove into his car and drove away.

“Everything just happened so fast. I hit my head and chest on the steering of my car; by the time I got to talk to driver of the other car he drove off,” Alvin Budhram told this publication.

He said he completed his shift at midnight and between 0:00hrs and 00:20hrs, he stopped along the Houston Bypass. He said he was waiting on the light to change to green when an old model, blue Toyota Premio, which carried an HD number plate, drove into the back of his car.

In a video seen by this publication, the impact of the crash resulted in Budhram’s car, a new model Toyota Premio, being pushed forward.

In the video, the errant driver nonchalantly pulled his car to the left of Budhram’s car and sped away, driving through the red light in the process. Budhram said he could not make out the full registration of the car.

He said he made a report at the Ruimveldt Police Station and he was advised by ranks there to return on Monday to review camera footage of the accident.