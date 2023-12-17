St Benedict’s too sweet for Carmel

Latest update December 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 17, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – St Benedict’s College maintained their undefeated streak while St Ignatius Secondary clinched their first win in a thrilling Saturday showdown at the Queen’s College (QC) ground during the Petra-organized KFC Goodwill International Schools Series’ third round.
Early on in match #9, St Ignatius showed a late surge of energy against Bartica Secondary, keeping the game evenly poised at 2-2 by halftime, with Stephon Sprosta and Sharukh Nedd scoring the initial goals. The second half tilted in favour of St Ignatius as Glenn Fredicks and Romel Ernest secured two more goals, sealing a comfortable 4-2 victory.
Meanwhile, at the same venue, the clash between St Benedict’s College from Trinidad and Tobago and Carmel Secondary was a crucial one for the Georgetown side.
However, the Trinidadian team dominated from the start, with Malachi Webb and Salim Soanes scoring the first two goals within the opening half. Webb added another goal in the second half, sealing a convincing 3-0 win and securing their spot in the semi-finals.
Simultaneously, the Ministry of Education ground saw DC Caesar Fox Secondary (Waramodong) faced off against VWO-4 from Suriname, while Chase’s Academic Foundation challenged the dominant Carendon College from Jamaica. However, the detailed outcomes of these matches were pending at the time of reporting and will be featured in the Monday’s edition.
The Petra-organized tournament, backed by Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc. through its KFC Guyana franchise is also supported by MVP Sports, ANSA McAL (Lucozade), the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture, the Ministry of Education, the Guyana Football Federation and ExxonMobil.
