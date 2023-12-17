Single parent family homeless after Berbice fire

Latest update December 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 17, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A single mother of two young children is now homeless after fire of unknown origin destroyed their Hopetown, West Coast Berbice (WCB) home on Thursday.
The mother has been identified as 34-year-old Lisa Greenidge.
The fire reportedly took place around 23:00hrs and no one was home at the time it started.
According to reports, Greenidge and her children were visiting her sister when someone alerted her that her house was on fire.
The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was called but firefighters were unable to save the woman’s home.
Investigations are ongoing.
