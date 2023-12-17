Latest update December 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Shopkeeper placed on bail for inflicting grievous bodily harm on minor

Dec 17, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old shopkeeper was placed on $60,000 bail after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, to answer to the charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm which he committed on a minor on December 4, 2023.

Samuels Duncan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts

Samuels Duncan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts

Samuel Duncan of Lot 23, Durban Backlands Squatting Area, Georgetown, father of two, made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rhondell Weever, where he was charged for the offence, unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on a minor.

According to police, it is alleged that on December 4, 2023 at Durban Backlands Squatting Area, Georgetown, Duncan unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on a teen (name known).

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence when it was read to him by the magistrate. Duncan, who was not represented by a lawyer, refuted the claims leveled against him in court.

The prosecution did not object to bail, but requested that the defendant must be placed on a bond with the virtual complainant, mainly because they are neighbours. The prosecutions also noted the seriousness of the offence and the fact that the virtual complainant is a minor.

The magistrate granted bail to the accused, with the conditions that he refrain from making any contacts with the defendant and to be placed on a bond. Magistrate Weever then sternly said that if he breaches any of the conditions imposed by the court, he will be remanded to prison. Duncan is scheduled to re-appear before the court on January 26, 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

PLEADING WITH PRES. ALI FOR A CHRISTMAS GIFT

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

St Benedict’s too sweet for Carmel

St Benedict’s too sweet for Carmel

Dec 17, 2023

KFC Goodwill Series 2023… – St Ignatius records first win Kaieteur Sports – St Benedict’s College maintained their undefeated streak while St Ignatius Secondary clinched their first...
Read More
Salt 109*, Brook late cameo fire England to dramatic chase of 223

Salt 109*, Brook late cameo fire England to...

Dec 17, 2023

Clyde Butts laid to rest as tributes pour in from Cricket fraternity

Clyde Butts laid to rest as tributes pour in from...

Dec 17, 2023

National Chess Championship Playoff hits Ocean Spray Hotel on Wednesday

National Chess Championship Playoff hits Ocean...

Dec 17, 2023

Port Mourant Turf Club takes charge for Boxing Day

Port Mourant Turf Club takes charge for Boxing

Dec 17, 2023

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field Centre

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National...

Dec 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]