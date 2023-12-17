Salt 109*, Brook late cameo fire England to dramatic chase of 223

ESPN Cricinfo – Nicholas Pooran produced a T20I career-best as West Indies showcased their six-hitting chops once again in Grenada’s National Stadium. Phil Salt then did the same on the way to a maiden T20 hundred as England rediscovered their batting mojo. And at the end, an explosive assault from Harry Brook was the clincher, as England burgled 21 runs from final over to bring themselves kicking and screaming back into the series at 2-1 down with two to play.

Brook finished unbeaten on 31 from seven balls, having taken Andre Russell for 4-6-6-2-6 to seal a record chase on the ground with a ball to spare. Salt was the man watching on from the other end, having himself hit nine sixes in 109 from 56 to set up England’s third-highest successful chase in T20Is. The final sixes count, after Brook’s ice-cool finish: West Indies 16-18 England.

As in the second match, England opted to bowl first and managed to inflict early damage only for West Indies’ power to leave them bruised in the final analysis. Pooran weathered the loss of both openers in the first two overs and batted astutely through the gears to make 82 from 45 balls, with a series of muscular cameos – most notably Rovman Powell’s 39 off 21 – helping to raise a formidable Manhattan through the back end of the West Indies innings.

Having limped home short of a target of 177 two days earlier, England found a spark of their own in a valiant attempt to keep the series alive. Salt and Jos Buttler, who made 51 from 34, put on a century stand as the runs flowed from the outset, only for West Indies – notably through the efforts of left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie – to keep a lid on the scoring at a crucial juncture. After Motie had finished his allocation, England were left staring down a requirement of 102 from the last seven overs.

But Liam Livingstone helped add 70 from 34 for the third wicket, Salt bringing up his century from 51 balls moments after hitting Jason Holder for back-to-back sixes. Livingstone holed out but Brook signalled his intent by launching his first ball for six to leave England needing 31 from 12. Joseph conceded 10 from the 19th, leaving the odds in Russell’s favour – only for Brook to leave West Indies’ talismanic allrounder flat out on the canvas after a delirious finale.

Match details: England 226 for 3 (Salt 109*, Buttler 51) beat West Indies 222 for 6 (Pooran 82, Rashid 2-32) by seven wickets