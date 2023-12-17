Latest update December 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Relatives of murdered Trinidadian man believes suspect hiding in Guyana

Dec 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Relatives of a murdered Trinidadian man, 25-year-old Antonio Manickchand believe that the suspect might be hiding out in Guyana and is seeking the public’s help to track him down.

Murdered: Trinidadian, Antonio Manickchand

Murdered: Trinidadian, Antonio Manickchand

Steven Boodoo, the suspect wanted for questioning in relation to Boodoo’s death.

Steven Boodoo, the suspect wanted for questioning in relation to Boodoo’s death.

Manickchand of Rees Road, Barrackpore, Trinidad was reportedly killed on the Island.

According to reports, he was at a Bar on Saturday, November 18, 2023 when there was a fight at approximately 23:50 hrs.

The victim had reportedly gone to the location to support his father who was playing in an All Fours competition at the bar and was standing outside when the 27-year-old suspect, 27, struck him to his head with a “Wheel Spanner”.

Manickchand was rushed to the Princes Town District Health Facility in Trinidad and then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where he remained in a coma for six days before succumbing to head injuries.

Trinidadian police have identified the suspect as Steven Boodoo of Kanhai Road, North Barrackpore, Trinidad. The suspect’s relatives have reported him missing and have alleged that he was last seen on  November 18-the night of the attack on the victim.

However, Kaieteur News understands that the Trinidadian investigators suspect that Boodoo “skipped country” in a bid to escape.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Saturday, the victim’s mother, Cassie Manickchand, said that she and other relatives believe that the suspect has fled to Guyana.

“We have received information that he received help to go to Guyana,” the distraught woman told Kaieteur News. Manickchand also called on the Guyanese public to inform the police about his whereabouts.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

PLEADING WITH PRES. ALI FOR A CHRISTMAS GIFT

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

St Benedict’s too sweet for Carmel

St Benedict’s too sweet for Carmel

Dec 17, 2023

KFC Goodwill Series 2023… – St Ignatius records first win Kaieteur Sports – St Benedict’s College maintained their undefeated streak while St Ignatius Secondary clinched their first...
Read More
Salt 109*, Brook late cameo fire England to dramatic chase of 223

Salt 109*, Brook late cameo fire England to...

Dec 17, 2023

Clyde Butts laid to rest as tributes pour in from Cricket fraternity

Clyde Butts laid to rest as tributes pour in from...

Dec 17, 2023

National Chess Championship Playoff hits Ocean Spray Hotel on Wednesday

National Chess Championship Playoff hits Ocean...

Dec 17, 2023

Port Mourant Turf Club takes charge for Boxing Day

Port Mourant Turf Club takes charge for Boxing

Dec 17, 2023

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field Centre

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National...

Dec 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]