Relatives of murdered Trinidadian man believes suspect hiding in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Relatives of a murdered Trinidadian man, 25-year-old Antonio Manickchand believe that the suspect might be hiding out in Guyana and is seeking the public’s help to track him down.

Manickchand of Rees Road, Barrackpore, Trinidad was reportedly killed on the Island.

According to reports, he was at a Bar on Saturday, November 18, 2023 when there was a fight at approximately 23:50 hrs.

The victim had reportedly gone to the location to support his father who was playing in an All Fours competition at the bar and was standing outside when the 27-year-old suspect, 27, struck him to his head with a “Wheel Spanner”.

Manickchand was rushed to the Princes Town District Health Facility in Trinidad and then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where he remained in a coma for six days before succumbing to head injuries.

Trinidadian police have identified the suspect as Steven Boodoo of Kanhai Road, North Barrackpore, Trinidad. The suspect’s relatives have reported him missing and have alleged that he was last seen on November 18-the night of the attack on the victim.

However, Kaieteur News understands that the Trinidadian investigators suspect that Boodoo “skipped country” in a bid to escape.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Saturday, the victim’s mother, Cassie Manickchand, said that she and other relatives believe that the suspect has fled to Guyana.

“We have received information that he received help to go to Guyana,” the distraught woman told Kaieteur News. Manickchand also called on the Guyanese public to inform the police about his whereabouts.