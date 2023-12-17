Port Mourant Turf Club takes charge for Boxing Day

…event to feature $10m in incentives

Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Turf Club (PMTC) has taken up the slack left by the Kennard Memorials Turf Club (KMTC). The club will be staging a grand one-day horse race meet at the club’s venue, Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice.

The venue, known as the “Big Yard’ for its size has organised a seven-race meet for a total taking of over $10M in cash trophies and other takings.

There are two feature events on the day’s event with the Metro Mile, sponsored by the Metro Company being the most anticipated event. It is open to all horses in Guyana for a winning purse of a whopping $1.5 and a trophy over 1600 metres.

The other top race is the OBL Derby for 3-years old Guyana and West Indies Bred horses over 1600M with the winner set to carry home $1M and a trophy.

There is an event for 2-years old open Guyana Bred animals over 1300M with the winner set to take away $500,000 and a trophy.

The animals classified E and lower will be racing for $500,000 and a trophy over 1000M.

The H-class race will see the winner taking away $400,000 and a trophy.

There is an event for animals classified J and K and lower over 1300M for a pole position reward of $300,000 and a trophy.

The finale event is for animals classified L and lower also over 1300M with the winner set to collect $300,000 and a trophy.

Entries are set to close on 20th December and a grand day of racing is anticipated.