H@RD TRUTHS BY GHK LALL – Maduro to Moscow

Kaieteur News – Nicolas Maduro Moros has called a timeout, he needs to consult with his coaches on the sidelines. They are the Russians and the Iranians. The Russians occupy the place of honour, with Iranians retained for psychological purposes in deep background. Since China is sitting on the fence, at least publicly, that leaves Russian strongman Vlad Putin with the role of lead counselor and strategist. I think Guyana should be wary about this man on the side of Maduro, and how creative he was in calling a declaration of war a “special military operation.” As operations go, and the enduring power of this one in Ukraine, some record has fallen. But Maduro is going to Moscow, and the question for all Guyanese is with what he will return. From Russia with love? Or from a Russia on the move? A Russia with a point to prove.

For starters, the Guyana Government has made diplomacy and the international community the cornerstones of its efforts to wrap a ring around Senor Maduro. In the interests of politeness and the censors, it is better not to ask what part of his anatomy. According to reports, the US and the UK say that they are for Guyana; then a whole barrage of other friends of Guyana came out of the woodwork. If I were Mr. Maduro (I never learn, do I), there is sure to be a feeling of being overwhelmed, but that is his problem. It is the one that he created and then convulsed people on both sides of Guyana’s western border. In the first and last analysis, Maduro needs allies and boosters of his own, and there is Comrade Putin. I heard of Cuba, but they will follow the party line coming out of St. Petersburg.

Second, Putin is reeling from what the Americans are doing to him, and he yearns for the opportunity to level the scales on this side of the world. Yeah, Rusal is here, but that is small fry, and could be easily sacrificed should push comes to shove, and he has to show his hand. Venezuela’s need for a powerful friend is just the opening that Vladimir could have been craving. I call it tit for tat (duh fuh duh nah…), but this is now my concern (all of Guyana), given that it is this country that is staring into Russian made gun barrels. It is my understanding that Mr. Putin has an AK-47 factory in Venezuela for over a decade now. Things are getting warm around here. For I do recall also that not too long ago some Russian bombers had landed on one of our neighbour’s aprons. If Mr. Maduro gets only a fraction of what he is seeking, matters could go from talking to, well, what is not so Catholic.

Third, the fact that Maduro chose December for his trip to the Russian tundra confirms that this fellow is thinking on all six or eight cylinders, notwithstanding the disparagements aimed at his mental state. Christmas is celebrated in early January in Russia, so Maduro will be able to engage his Russian backer, and have his full attention, despite the occasional toast of vodka to the heroes of the Russian Revolution, and a rant against the imperialists of the West. No, but no Zhou en lai quotes today about the glories of capitalism and its heroic practitioners in this country (no names). Russia has its investments in Venezuela, and Putin has his ideas. What is good for Maduro and Venezuela, may not be so healthy for Ali and Guyana. Candidly, the president has his, ah, defences. Unfortunately, much of the same cannot be said for other Guyanese.

Fourth, I remember what happened about 50 years ago to a region called Indochina and a country named Vietnam. Quagmire is a start, but all the usual suspects were there. The French first, then the Yanks, and ANZAC, and only the divine knows who else. On the other side, there were the Chinese, the Koreans, and the Russians. Could we here in Little Guyana be seeing matters come to this muddled pass?

Fifth, I would hope not, but there are the Iranians lurking in the background, and they have some old and newer debts to repay to the Great Satan. That is not me, blue passport and all. Whatever they are up to in this local imbroglio shaping up to be the Great Guyana Game is anyone’s guess. One thing I am sure of is that it is not so sunny for Guyana’s side of the story.

Last, what commitments, what strengths, what tactics will Nicolas Maduro Moros bring back from Russia with Love? He may have succeeded in arranging the field of play more favourably for himself and his ambitions about Guayana Essequiba. As we say in America, over my dead body. This is with or without Russia. Here is a parting thought: it would be interesting to observe how all the typewriter warriors, and the well loaded and highly place are really about should Maduro return from Moscow with renewed resolve. We shall see who the traitor is then, and who is craven, sniveling coward also.

