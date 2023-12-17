Folklore Legend Eze Rockcliffe receives prestigious Sunshine Award for exceptional contributions to Guyana’s music industry

By Kiana Wilburg

Waterfalls Magazine – Legendary lead singer and founder of the Yoruba Singers, Patrick Eze Rockcliffe, was recently honoured by the SUNSHINE Awards Programme in the USA for his 52 years of invaluable contributions to the Guyanese music industry.

Since its creation in June 1989, The SUNSHINE Awards Programme has been dedicated to celebrating Caribbean heroes across various art forms. While it has expanded its vision to honour cultural ambassadors in countries from South America, Central America, and Africa, its recognition of regional legends has never waned.

Over the years, the programme has received major endorsements from the National Academy for the Recording Arts and Sciences, responsible for the annual Grammy Awards. It has also been revered by the United Nations.

The 73-year-old folklore artist recently shared with The Waterfalls Magazine that he received the award on October 14, 2023 at the 35th Annual SUNSHINE Awards Ceremony.

On the award it states, “Patrick Eze Rockcliffe, affectionately known as Eze of Guyana, founded the Yoruba Singers in 1970. He is credited for his vision, dedication and passion for African music.

“Eze’s leadership and unwavering commitment to the Yoruba Singers throughout the years have resulted in many hits (e.g Black Pepper, Danger Water, Massacurra Man, etc.) and memorable performances throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and North America…”

Rockcliffe expressed gratitude for being bestowed with the award as it places him in the company of other greats like the Mighty Sparrow and Chalkdust.

Apart from musical extraordinaire Dave Martins and the late King of Comedy, Habeeb Khan, Rockcliffe said he is now the third Guyanese to receive the award.

“…I am grateful that such organizations recognize the contributions I have made but it is not only me; it is an honour for all those who passed through the Yoruba Singers. They all made significant contributions towards enriching the folklore culture and music of this country and I hope that people who have made similar contributions can also be recognized,” shared Rockcliffe.

POWER OF MUSIC

As Guyanese authorities continue their efforts to counter aggressive tactics from Venezuela and its quest for the Essequibo region, Rockcliffe said this time of crisis shows the binding power of local music. He noted that the beloved “Not a blade of grass” song by Dave Martins has been a recurring part of the government’s repertoire of anthems that evoke a deep sense of patriotism. He said this demonstrates that the government recognizes the power Guyanese music holds in being a source of inspiration.

Given his appreciation for the government’s approach in this regard, Rockcliffe said it could be further enhanced by considering more “older folk/singers” who can be tapped to support national events and cultural programmes.

“A year ago, I had a meeting, one-on-one, with our beloved president (Dr. Irfaan Ali.) I was trying to explain to him that the public has been given the impression, that as soon as you reach 60-years-old, you’re no longer counted in being part of the “One Guyana” and I’m talking about the cultural arena, because most of the emphasis is being placed on young people,” Rockcliffe said.

He added, “I understand that young people are the future, but…I think it is absolutely important for us to let it be apparent most, if not all the time, that people of all ages can share in and exemplify the rich cultural heritage of this country…”

Rockcliffe also stressed the importance of having more cultural activities taken to Berbice and Essequibo, adding that the traditional Guyanese sounds can only become known and embedded into the next generation if the work is done to make it so. The Guyanese singer also implored the need for more patriotic songs to be played country-wide. “This is part of our history, our identity and we have to reinforce the power of its value,” he added.

HONOURING OUR HEROES

The 73-year-old Guyanese legend also appealed for authorities to consider the creation of a talent-seeking taskforce. Such a body, he posited could be critical to finding the next generation of singers not just on the coast but also in far-flung areas. “With Guyana’s oil wealth, we can use a portion of that revenue to support these initiatives,” he said.

Simultaneously, Rockcliffe advocated for more to be done to recognize the contributions of those Guyanese singers who have dedicated their lives to preserving the authenticity of the Guyanese sound.

The musical giant also called for a portion of the national budget to be dedicated to developing Guyana’s music industry. “We need a budgetary support system for music,” he said. With strategic investments, Rockcliffe said.

Artists can have a more enabling environment to refine their talents in various genres while experimenting with blends of Indigenous, African, and Indian sounds. He said focus should also be on infrastructure like recording studios, music education, and platforms for international exposure. He said too that cultivating local talent and fostering collaborations with established global artists can significantly enhance Guyana’s presence in the global market.

Rockcliffe said the government can receive even more advice on this front from local greats like Burchmore Simon and Bonny Alves.

Additionally, the Guyanese music legend called on the private sector to get more involved in supporting the development of music and other art forms. “Enriching our cultural identity has to be a collective effort; it cannot be left to government alone,” said Rockcliffe.

YORUBA AT 52

With respect to the longevity of his band, the Yoruba Singers, Rockcliffe said he is proud that it has survived for 52 years. He noted that an anthology is in the works. It should be released in 2024.

“The only challenge or setback has been sourcing sufficient funds…But I would continue to work towards this, especially because of our heritage as a band, and especially to continue bringing entertainment to the older folks,” shared the folk artist.

Apart from Eze Rockcliffe, the band includes three other lead singers: Kenneth Rockliffe, Keron Richards, and Joycelyn Rockliffe. Rockcliffe said Kenneth has been with the band for 48 years while Keron has 16 years under his belt. As for his wife Joycelyn, Mr. Rockcliffe said she has 15 years of service with the band. This makes her Yoruba’s longest female singer.

As for the other members, he said Xonphon Golliah has been with the band for 38 years; Paul Barker, 29 years; Herman Burnette, five years; Gordon Henry, five years; Earl Paul, five years; Carl Chan, two years; and Trevor John about seven years.

To date, Rockcliffe said 93 persons have passed through the Yoruba Singers, all to keep alive the quintessential folklore sound that has mesmerized Guyanese and audiences worldwide.

As Rockcliffe looks forward to releasing the Yoruba Singers’ anthology in 2024, his story remains a compelling reminder of music’s vital role in shaping our national identity and cultural consciousness.

Furthermore, his achievement with the SUNSHINE Award is not just an accolade for his illustrious career, but also recognition of the long-lasting vibrancy of Guyanese music.

For those eager to immerse themselves in the timeless tunes of the Yoruba singers, you can contact Rockcliffe on 225-7714.