Festival of Carols returns

Dec 17, 2023

…after two-year hiatus

Waterfalls Magazine – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (Brickdam Cathedral) on Wednesday held its 52nd edition of the ‘Festival of Carols.’

The Festival of Carols is held annually by the Cathedral since December 1968.

Scenes from the 52nd edition of the Festival of Carols hosted by the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (Brickdam Cathedral) on Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy, Minister of Education – Priya Manickchand)

Speaking with The Waterfalls Magazine, Administrator of the Cathedral, Father Joel Rathna said that the event has been the brainchild of Mr. Francis Canizus who has been the coordinator of the event for years. The event takes place during the Christmas Season.

According to Father Rathna, the Festival of Carols is usually held in a bid to bring about togetherness among people. “Just to get people together and spend the time listening to the Christmas hymns and rejoicing in it together and to have the togetherness going,” he shared.

He stated that the event features invited choirs from different churches and Catholic Churches from the various areas also take part in the event. Also, school choirs would participate in the event. He noted that at Wednesday’s activities, some 13 choirs took part in the event and it featured children as young as eight-years old, and participants in their 70s.

Father Rathna said that they performed well and gave renditions of famous Christmas carols.

