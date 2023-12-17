EPA waives EIA for new $80M medical Centre slated for Springlands

Latest update December 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 17, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revealed that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will not be required for the construction and operation of the Phoenix Clinicare Inc., a medical Centre to be built in Springlands, Corriverton, Berbice.
This is according to the project summary published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday.
The document states that the $80,000,000 medical Centre, Phoenix Clinicare, which is scheduled for completion in one year, will be a three-storey facility.
The facility is set to be equipped with a pharmacy, a doctor’s clinic, X-ray department, and will also provide laboratory services. It will also have a small café and living quarters.
Phoenix Clinicare Inc. is said to be an all-in-one place for quality healthcare for the community at large, the project summary stated.
The EPA in its Environmental Impacts Screening on the project concluded that there are no identifiable, significant environmental impacts likely to be generated from this project considering the location, scale and duration of the operation.
According to the EPA, the impacts arising during the construction and operation phases are considered to be minor, localized, and mitigable thus no further environmental studies such as an EIA or Environmental Management Plan (EMP) will be required.
The EPA recommended that the project be published so that persons who may be affected will have the opportunity to appeal against the agency’s decision within 30 days of the project’s publication.
PLEADING WITH PRES. ALI FOR A CHRISTMAS GIFT
Dec 17, 2023KFC Goodwill Series 2023… – St Ignatius records first win Kaieteur Sports – St Benedict’s College maintained their undefeated streak while St Ignatius Secondary clinched their first...
Dec 17, 2023
Dec 17, 2023
Dec 17, 2023
Dec 17, 2023
Dec 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – The only reason why the government has not offered a decent wage increase to public servants this year... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]