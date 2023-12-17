Deck the halls safely – Buy and install quality holiday lights

Waterfalls Magazine – With just one week until what is dubbed as the ‘most wonderful time of the year’, some homeowners are still rounding up their seasonal indoor and outdoor lights for installation. While this festive tradition brings joy and transforms homes and neighbourhoods into wonderlands, it is essential to prioritize safety and quality, both when purchasing and installing Christmas lights. The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) offers valuable insights and tips to ensure a merry and safe holiday season.

To ensure safety when installing electrical lighting is crucial for the well-being of your family and the safety of your home. The need for safety, however, starts from the purchase of standard -compliant lights that are of quality and which must be correctly installed.

The GNBS under its Product Compliance Department monitors decorative lights according to the requirements of the National Standard GYS 232:2017, UL 588:2018 – Safety for Seasonal and Holiday Decorative Products. The standard outlines crucial labelling and quality requirements for this widely used holiday item.

Based on the requirements of the standard, decorative lights must undergo rigorous scrutiny to ensure they carry vital information for users. Essential details include the Manufacturer’s Name or Trademark, the Month or Year Manufactured, the Voltage Ratings, Certification Marks which attest to quality and User Instructions for appropriate installation and care.

Labels on lights shall provide legible instructions pertaining to the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury, operation of the product and the user-maintenance and storage. These instructions encompass a comprehensive overview of risks and empower users with the knowledge to navigate potential hazards.

Over the years, there have been several instances of injuries and fires caused by holiday electrical lights. To avoid these misfortunes this holiday, the GNBS offers valuable tips for purchasing these decorative electrical items, which are as follows:

Firstly, users must be on the lookout for the safety approval marks such as UL, CE, CSA and NOM, which are included in the labels of these items and they are crucial indicators of compliance with safety standards. Lights must be tested for safety and approved for use by recognised independent testing and certification bodies. Certification marks provide consumers with tangible evidence of the product’s reliability and adherence to quality benchmarks.

Secondly, with outdoor lighting, choose options explicitly designed for such conditions; never use indoor lights outside, as their insulation may not withstand wet and windy weather, posing risk of fires, electric shocks, and further injuries. For those reusing lights, inspect them for defects like damaged wires, burnt-out bulbs, or loose connections before use. New lights should always be tested, ensuring all bulbs are functioning before purchase and installation.

Thirdly, when mounting outdoor lighting, exercise caution and keep them away from flammable materials like paper, cardboard, curtains, and metal foils to minimize the risk of accidental fires. Use plastic clips or hooks for mounting rather than metal pins, nails, or staples. Avoid connecting one set of lights to another unless explicitly designed for such purpose, as this can lead to circuit overloading.

Lastly, to promote safety, always turn off lights when going to bed, refrain from modifying lights, fully unwind extension cords to prevent overheating, and regularly test safety switches.

By following these guidelines, homeowners can enjoy their festive décor safely. The GNBS encourages everyone to celebrate the season responsibly and safely.

For further information on this subject, please contact the GNBS Product Compliance Department via 219-0065, 219-0066 and 219-0069, WhatsApp: 692-4627 or visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org