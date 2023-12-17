De Government give de people a math lesson in inflationary absurdity

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, hold on to your piggy banks ’cause the government only give a 6.5% wage increase for public servants this year. Yes, you heard right, 6.5% – a number so mind-boggling, it could make a math professor contemplate early retirement.

The logic behind this increase could only be that inflation for the year was a modest less-than-5%. Now, if you’re sharp with numbers, you’d quickly realize the government’s cunning plan: a wage increase that overshoots the inflation rate.

Now if we accept this logic, it mean that dem public servants should not be paying prices higher than 5% over last year. But we know dat is not the case because in some cases prices increase more than 50%. Even the cost of water gone up. And nuff people claiming dat de electricity bill suddenly start increase as if it climbing a tree.

Even dem school children complaining. Dem asking fuh more pocket money fuh school since dem claim de price of sweet drinks and snacks also increase.

If inflation is less than 5%, and the government generously offers a 6.5% wage increase, then by the logic of the marketplace, everything from rice to roti should be playing catch-up at the inflation game. Imagine the shock on the faces of store owners as they try to explain the concept of arithmetic to our newly enlightened public servants.

So what we have there with this wage increases is a clear case of fiscal folly. Dem boys hope that dem contractors nah raise dem prices by more than 6.5% over what dem bin charging de government last year.

Now it would be most interesting if the government caps construction projects at prices less than 5% higher than last year. Would it not?

Talk Half! Leff Half!