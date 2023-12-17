Clyde Butts laid to rest as tributes pour in from Cricket fraternity

Kaieteur Sports – It was a magical session yesterday, such as his time with the ball, when former Guyana /West Indies spinner Clyde Butts’ life and times were celebrated yesterday by the cricket fraternity.

As expected, a capacity crowd filled the church, as several high-profile names like Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr. National Sports Commission boss Kashif Muhammad, Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) president Bissoondyal Singh, GCB CEO Claude Raphael, Secretary Ronald Williams, Former teammate and West Indies spinner Roger Harper, former Guyana captain Leon Johnson, all-rounders Steven Jacobs, Chris Barnwell, Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentore, Guyana Harpy Eagles Assistant Coach Garvin Nedd and many others from local and overseas.

Raphael, who spoke on behalf of the GCB, spoke highly of Butts’ early life as a cricketer and his eventual role in cricket. Raphael, who was a former West Indies cricket director back in the day, gave insight into their time spent talking about cricket development and focusing on the younger generation of cricketers.

Harper paid tribute to his former teammate who was a bit older than him, sending his healing wishes to the family of the man nicknamed ‘Bowl-Man’.

The former West Indies all-rounder spoke on Butts’ introduction to the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and joining the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to which he effectively played for the lawmen; before becoming coach and commentator among other stories, up until his untimely passing.

Fellow commentator Matthew Kissoon spoke about his teammate from the commentary box. He described Butts as a disciplinarian who would not shy away from correcting his teammates during live commentary should they err. He added that the former spinner was great at his craft both on and off the cricket field, as his time in the box helped to make his teammates better at their craft.

Mayor Mentor outlined that he was shocked when he got the text message about the former West Indies Chief Selector’s demise.

He said he was blessed to have the opportunity to play briefly with Butts.

“He was a stingy spinner, and he was responsible for a lot of careers of players in this room, helping them bring their talents to the highest level during his time as WI selector,” said Mentore.

Meanwhile, former West Indies captains Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard poured out heartfelt tributes via voice notes which were played via speakers. Both former World T20 Champs credited the Guyanese for their success.

They thanked him for his contribution to West Indies cricket as a player and an Administrator while sending prayers to Butt’s family and his children especially. They cited his passing as one of the toughest times in West Indies cricket and hoped that the cricket fraternity would heal from this dark phase.