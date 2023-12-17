Bar owner granted $40,000 bail for damaging bus windshield

Kaieteur News – A bar owner of Kwakwani, Region 10, who is accused of damaging the front windshield of a ‘pitbull’ bus, was granted bail in the sum of $40,000 by Magistrate Rhondell Weever when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Thirty-two-year-old Kelvin Daly, a father of three, who resides at Lot 115 Kwakwani, Housing Scheme, was charged with unlawful and malicious damage to property.

Daly is accused of damaging the front windshield of a ‘pitbull’ bus valued $170,000, property of Ricardo Carter, on November 10, 2023 at Hadfield Street, Stabroek, Georgetown.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him by the Magistrate. Daly’s lawyer highlighted to the court that his client is the sole breadwinner for his family of four, whilst noting that the accused is not a flight risk.

He also pointed out that Daly has no prior antecedents. The attorney then indicated to the court that his client is willing to settle the matter. He then requested bail in reasonable amount for his client which was granted by the magistrate.

The magistrate further informed Daly that he will have the chance to talk about compensating the virtual complainant on his next court date which is scheduled for January 26, 2023.