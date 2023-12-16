Two die after crashing stolen bike

Latest update December 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Two men were killed on Thursday after they crashed a stolen motorcycle into a truck along the Diamond Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The duo were identified as Aston McCurdy (the rider) and Mark Green (the pillion rider).
The accident occurred at approximately 23:20h while the men were reportedly fleeing on the motorcycle. Police said that the owner of the motorcycle reported it stolen just moments before the crash occurred and shortly thereafter identified McCurdy and Green as the thieves.
“It is alleged by the owner of the motorcycle that he parked his motorcycle at a shop in Diamond and the two men (McCurdy and Green) took the motorcycle from him and rode away,” police stated in a report.
Reports are that after allegedly stealing the motorcycle, the men were riding south on First Bridge while the truck was heading west along the Diamond Access Road.
The motorcycle reportedly failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the truck’s back wheel.
The impact resulted in both men being flung onto the roadway.
An ambulance was called to pick up the severely injured men who were left lying on the roadway.
Both were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where McCurdy was pronounced dead on arrival.
Green was admitted for treatment but succumbed minutes later to his injuries.
The truck driver was arrested and tested for alcohol but police found none in his system.
