Latest update December 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Two die after crashing stolen bike

Dec 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Two men were killed on Thursday after they crashed a stolen motorcycle into a truck along the Diamond Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The duo were identified as Aston McCurdy (the rider) and Mark Green (the pillion rider).

Dead, Mark Green

Dead, Mark Green

Dead, Aston McCurdy

Dead, Aston McCurdy

The accident occurred at approximately 23:20h while the men were reportedly fleeing on the motorcycle. Police said that the owner of the motorcycle reported it stolen just moments before the crash occurred and shortly thereafter identified McCurdy and Green as the thieves.

“It is alleged by the owner of the motorcycle that he parked his motorcycle at a shop in Diamond and the two men (McCurdy and Green) took the motorcycle from him and rode away,” police stated in a report.

Reports are that after allegedly stealing the motorcycle, the men were riding south on First Bridge while the truck was heading west along the Diamond Access Road.

The motorcycle reportedly failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the truck’s back wheel.

The aftermath of the accident

The aftermath of the accident

The impact resulted in both men being flung onto the roadway.

An ambulance was called to pick up the severely injured men who were left lying on the roadway.

Both were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where McCurdy was pronounced dead on arrival.

Green was admitted for treatment but succumbed minutes later to his injuries.

The truck driver was arrested and tested for alcohol but police found none in his system.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

LIKE CAT BITE AYUH TONGUE

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field Centre

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field

Dec 16, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will soon be purchasing bucket seats to install at the National Track and Field Centre located at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD)....
Read More
Windies have a chance to clinch series today

Windies have a chance to clinch series today

Dec 16, 2023

MCYS/NSC/Fitness Express GAPLF Senior Nationals is set for tomorrow

MCYS/NSC/Fitness Express GAPLF Senior Nationals...

Dec 16, 2023

Chase’s Academic to tackle Clarendon College today

Chase’s Academic to tackle Clarendon College...

Dec 16, 2023

Inter Club U15 Cricket Competition gets underway in Berbice this weekend

Inter Club U15 Cricket Competition gets underway...

Dec 16, 2023

Big Man Cricket-Gy invites Teams/Clubs to register for O-40s, O-50s nationwide Tournaments

Big Man Cricket-Gy invites Teams/Clubs to...

Dec 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The meeting

    Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]