Taxi driver, nabbed with guns, to spend Christmas in jail

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old taxi driver will spend Christmas in jail after he was charged for possession of unlicensed guns at the Headquarters of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Michael Jacobis of Bartica, Region Seven made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rhondell Weever.

Police reported that on Tuesday at the CANU Headquarters, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown ranks conducted a search on Jacobis and the vehicle he was traveling in. During the search, police found two guns, one with a serial number and the other unmarked in a bag.

When asked to present a licence for the firearms, Jacobis was unable to produce it.

When the charge was read to Jacobis, he entered a not guilty plea. He was represented by attorney Keoma Griffith, who after giving a brief description of his client, made an application for bail in a reasonable amount.

However, the prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the firearms were found in a bag the accused was carrying. The court was told that Jacobis admitted on camera that he was the owner of the said firearms. The prosecutor also pointed out that no special reasons were provided.

Notwithstanding the prosecution’s presentation, Griffith was quick to inform the court that Jacobis was not the lone occupant in the vehicle. The attorney reminded that his client was traveling in a hired car, and he (Jacobis) was seated in the front seat, whilst two other passengers were in the back seat of the said vehicle.

After listening to both parties, Magistrate Weever denied bail and remanded the Bartica resident to prison.

Jacobis is scheduled to return to court on January 26, 2024 for statements and a trial date.