Second round pushed to December 17

DCB SVC Powers Senior IA T20 Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Round two’s double-header in the ongoing DCB/SVC Powers Senior Inter-Associations T20 Tournament will now be played on Sunday, December 17 following today’s originally scheduled fixtures.

Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) will tackle the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) at Lusignan Ground from 9:00h.

The second match which will bowl off from 13:00h will see East Coast Cricket Association (ECCA) taking on the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA), while East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) Drew a Bye.

Action then recommence in January 2024.